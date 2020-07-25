Oregon reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, 408 cases; wife of Warm Springs chief dies

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 286, along with 408 new cases, including 29 in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA reported 408 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 16,492 cases, along with 357,518 negative test results.

Meanwhile, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs released more details late Friday of the reservation's first COVID-19 related death.

Shirley Stayhi Heath, the wife of long-time Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath Sr. and a Yakama tribal member, passed away on Thursday, according to a news release that said COVID-19 was the cause of her death.

"She was a beloved mother, grandmother and adviser to her husband," the tribes said. "Her youth was spent in Celilo Village and (she) moved to Warm Springs Reservation after marrying Mr. Delvis Heath. The Warm Springs community was blessed with her care and love for her tribal people."

The couple married 60 years ago, according to a biography of Delvis Heath. The family for many years ran the Chief Heath horse stables at Kah-Nee-Ta High Desert Resort and Casino. They also raised and raced thoroughbreds and quarter horses, and ran several head of cattle on the reservation range.

Warm Springs reported 152 COVID-19 cases as of Friday and 1,568 negative test results and 92 recovered cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (30), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (19), Douglas (6), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (7), Jefferson (9), Josephine (5), Klamath (3), Lane (5), Lincoln (2), Linn (3), Malheur (11), Marion (52), Morrow (10), Multnomah (73), Polk (11), Umatilla (80), Wasco (2), Washington (58), and Yamhill (8).

Oregon’s 283rd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 14 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 284th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 21 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 285th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 17. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 286th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 24. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

County Cases1 Total deaths2 Negative tests3 Baker 19 0 799 Benton 133 6 7,772 Clackamas 1255 34 34,806 Clatsop 68 0 3,255 Columbia 67 0 3,963 Coos 79 0 3,573 Crook 31 1 1,450 Curry 13 0 931 Deschutes 439 3 15,490 Douglas 116 1 7,158 Gilliam 3 0 142 Grant 2 0 474 Harney 6 0 513 Hood River 149 0 3,336 Jackson 276 0 16,858 Jefferson 253 0 2,800 Josephine 84 1 6,023 Klamath 180 1 6,523 Lake 31 0 415 Lane 440 3 37,144 Lincoln 379 8 6,384 Linn 218 10 9,784 Malheur 566 7 2,777 Marion 2,385 64 26,523 Morrow 232 1 996 Multnomah 3,883 81 78,926 Polk 243 12 4,200 Sherman 8 0 231 Tillamook 24 0 1,852 Umatilla 1,638 16 7,562 Union 385 2 2,239 Wallowa 18 1 588 Wasco 141 3 2,991 Washington 2,457 21 50,514 Wheeler 0 0 132 Yamhill 271 9 8,444 Total 16,492 282 357,518

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

