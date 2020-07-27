Oregon reports 340 new COVID-19 cases, 21 in C. Oregon; no new deaths

Coronavirus

First drop in positive-test rate in 2 months, despite long testing turnaround

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Sunday and remains at 289, along with 340 new cases, including 21 in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 340 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 17,088 cases, along with 365,478 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (1), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Lane (8), Lincoln (1), Malheur (8), Marion (26), Morrow (4), Multnomah (119), Polk (9), Umatilla (47), Wasco (1), Washington (61), and Yamhill (9).

It was the first time in over two weeks, since July 11, that the state has not reported any new COVID-19 deaths in its daily updates.

However, the OHA's list has yet to include the two most recent Central Oregon COVID-19 deaths that occurred last Thursday and have been reported by local officials and family members: Sharran Weeks, 79, at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend, and Shirley Stayhi Heath, the wife of long-time Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath Sr.

St. Charles Health System on Monday reported 10 COVID-19 patients, down from 16 late last week. Two patients are in the ICU and on ventilators.

COVID weekly testing summary shows declining positive rate

According to OHA’s Weekly Testing Summary, 38,179 COVID-19 test results were reported last week, of which 4.8 percent were positive. This represents the first weekly decline in percent positivity since it began increasing in late May.

Unfortunately, OHA continues to receive widespread reports of extended turnaround time from commercial laboratories; in some cases, results are being reported up to two weeks following specimen collection. Supply shortages due to supply chain issues continue to be of concern and OHA is closely monitoring the situation.

