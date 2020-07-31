Two more COVID-19 deaths reported at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care; total now 5

Coronavirus

State reports six more deaths, for total of 322; 17 new cases in C.O.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – COVID-19 has claimed six more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 322, including two more residents of Mt. Bachelor Memory Care, for a total of five deaths at the Bend facility, the Oregon Health Authority and Deschutes County Health officials said Friday.

The OHA also reported 373 new confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases, as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, including 17 in Central Oregon, for a total of 18,492 cases, along with 385,701 negative test results.

The new cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (3), Clackamas (22), Crook (2), Deschutes (9), Douglas (3), Gilliam (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (17), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Klamath (8), Lane (17), Lincoln (6), Linn (5), Malheur (12), Marion (44), Morrow (20), Multnomah (77), Polk (6), Sherman (1), Umatilla (40), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (45), and Yamhill (18).

Morgan Emerson of Deschutes County Health Services confirmed to NewsChannel 21 that the two latest deaths in the county involved Mt. Bachelor Memory Care residents on hospice care and were associated with the long-term care facility's outbreak that has led to more than 60 positive COVID-19 test results in recent weeks.

Mallory DaCosta, regional vice president with Mt. Bachelor Memory care’s managers, Frontier Management, provided a statement to NewsChannel 21.

"We are saddened to confirm the passing of two residents in association to the COVID-19 virus," she said. "Like three others who have passed recently, these two individuals had been in hospice care before the pandemic due to underlying, unrelated health conditions."

"This virus has caused challenges around the world, but we continue to aggressively implement disinfection practices, hand-washing, social distancing and mask/face shield use," DaCosta wrote.

"It appears that the number of positive cases is declining, and although health departments do not report recovery numbers for at least 60 days, we can share that most staff and residents who tested positive in our community are showing significant signs of recovery,” DaCosta added. “We continue to care for our residents while fighting this unprecedented virus."

Central Oregon has now had 11 reported deaths related to COVID-19, according to the OHA, who listed the new deaths in this manner

Oregon’s 317th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 28, in her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 318th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 29. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 319th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 28 and died on July 29, at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 320th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 29, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 321st COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 3 and died on July 30, at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 322nd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 29. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Crook County had two more cases reported Friday, for a total of 42 cases, one death and 1,651 negative test results. Deschutes County had nine more cases reported for a total of 517 cases, seven deaths and 17,141 negative test results. Jefferson County had six more cases reported Friday for a total of 299 cases, three deaths and 3,028 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported six COVID-19 patients as of 7:30 a.m. Friday. Three are in the ICU and on ventilators, officials said.

OHA Issues Report on Pediatric COVID-19 Data

On Friday, OHA issued a special report analyzing pediatric COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of confirmed and presumptive cases in Oregon, 1,755 – 10.3 percent – have been pediatric patients, defined as people under age 18. The report noted that while pediatric case counts have increased sharply, these patients are still far less likely than adults to develop severe COVID-19.

Only 1.5 percent of pediatric patients have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness. That is compared to 9.7 percent of adult COVID-19 patients.

