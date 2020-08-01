Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 1 in Deschutes County; 325 total

Coronavirus

Latest addition was among 6 recent deaths at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, including one in Deschutes County, raising the state’s death toll to 325, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

The Deschutes County death added to the list Saturday is one of three recent deaths of residents in hospice care at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend, as county and facility officials confirmed. One of those deaths, for a total of nine in the county, has yet to be added to the OHA's daily update list.

OHA also reported 330 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, including 17 in Central Oregon bringing the state total to 18,817 cases, along with 390,799 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (3), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Klamath (1), Lane (12), Linn (6), Malheur (17), Marion (40), Morrow (8), Multnomah (69), Polk (4), Sherman (4), Umatilla (33), Wasco (4), Washington (43), and Yamhill (15).

Oregon’s 323rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 31, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 324th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on July 26 and died on July 30, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 325th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 28. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

County Cases (1) Total deaths (2) Negative tests (3) Baker 30 0 950 Benton 154 6 8,215 Clackamas 1,377 36 37,968 Clatsop 78 0 3,479 Columbia 78 0 4,280 Coos 84 0 3,905 Crook 43 1 1,677 Curry 14 0 1,013 Deschutes 530 8 17,546 Douglas 128 1 7,754 Gilliam 4 0 157 Grant 2 0 504 Harney 8 0 550 Hood River 165 0 3,558 Jackson 370 1 18,583 Jefferson 303 3 3,076 Josephine 103 1 6,597 Klamath 194 1 6,897 Lake 32 0 482 Lane 511 3 40,262 Lincoln 391 9 6,657 Linn 244 10 10,493 Malheur 663 9 3,125 Marion 2,614 67 29,101 Morrow 296 1 1,078 Multnomah 4,403 92 86,036 Polk 286 12 4,771 Sherman 13 0 241 Tillamook 24 0 1,984 Umatilla 1,977 24 8,827 Union 388 2 2,407 Wallowa 19 1 664 Wasco 158 3 3,251 Washington 2,783 23 55,434 Wheeler 0 0 137 Yamhill 350 11 9,140 Total 18,817 325 390,799

1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.