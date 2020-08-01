Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 1 in Deschutes County; 325 total
Latest addition was among 6 recent deaths at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, including one in Deschutes County, raising the state’s death toll to 325, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
The Deschutes County death added to the list Saturday is one of three recent deaths of residents in hospice care at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend, as county and facility officials confirmed. One of those deaths, for a total of nine in the county, has yet to be added to the OHA's daily update list.
OHA also reported 330 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, including 17 in Central Oregon bringing the state total to 18,817 cases, along with 390,799 negative test results.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (16), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (3), Jackson (18), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Klamath (1), Lane (12), Linn (6), Malheur (17), Marion (40), Morrow (8), Multnomah (69), Polk (4), Sherman (4), Umatilla (33), Wasco (4), Washington (43), and Yamhill (15).
Oregon’s 323rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 31, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 324th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on July 26 and died on July 30, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 325th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 28. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.
|County
|Cases (1)
|Total deaths (2)
|Negative tests (3)
|Baker
|30
|0
|950
|Benton
|154
|6
|8,215
|Clackamas
|1,377
|36
|37,968
|Clatsop
|78
|0
|3,479
|Columbia
|78
|0
|4,280
|Coos
|84
|0
|3,905
|Crook
|43
|1
|1,677
|Curry
|14
|0
|1,013
|Deschutes
|530
|8
|17,546
|Douglas
|128
|1
|7,754
|Gilliam
|4
|0
|157
|Grant
|2
|0
|504
|Harney
|8
|0
|550
|Hood River
|165
|0
|3,558
|Jackson
|370
|1
|18,583
|Jefferson
|303
|3
|3,076
|Josephine
|103
|1
|6,597
|Klamath
|194
|1
|6,897
|Lake
|32
|0
|482
|Lane
|511
|3
|40,262
|Lincoln
|391
|9
|6,657
|Linn
|244
|10
|10,493
|Malheur
|663
|9
|3,125
|Marion
|2,614
|67
|29,101
|Morrow
|296
|1
|1,078
|Multnomah
|4,403
|92
|86,036
|Polk
|286
|12
|4,771
|Sherman
|13
|0
|241
|Tillamook
|24
|0
|1,984
|Umatilla
|1,977
|24
|8,827
|Union
|388
|2
|2,407
|Wallowa
|19
|1
|664
|Wasco
|158
|3
|3,251
|Washington
|2,783
|23
|55,434
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|137
|Yamhill
|350
|11
|9,140
|Total
|18,817
|325
|390,799
1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Comments
1 Comment
Oregon reports three more deaths due to things that have absolutely nothing to do with “Covid-19” should have been the headline. But the mainstream media is incapable of truth, whether it be finding it, or reporting it. All information is owned, including that which is provided by KTVZ and it’s affiliates. Thus all information is not about telling the truth, but rather supporting an agenda.
Have a nice day. 🙂