Oregon reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, 299 cases and new outbreaks, including in C.O.

Coronavirus

Listed outbreaks includes Bright Wood in Madras, Bend Transitional Care

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 338, along with 299 new cases and several outbreaks newly reported by the Oregon Health Authority, including in Central Oregon.

OHA reported 299 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 19,979 cases, along with 406,823 negative test results.

The new cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (12), Jefferson (9), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Lincoln (19), Linn (8), Malheur (7), Marion (42), Morrow (10), Multnomah (59), Polk (2), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (26), Wasco (1), Washington (48), and Yamhill (6).

Crook County has reported 42 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, one death and 1,746 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 555 cases, eight deaths and 18,397 negative results. Jefferson County has had 332 cases, three deaths and 3,304 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported 10 COVID-19 patients as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, four of whom are in the ICU on ventilators.

Oregon’s 334th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 8 and died in her residence. Date of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 335th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 17 and died on July 28 at Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, Wash. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 336th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 12 and died on August 1 at Saint Anthony Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 337th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 20 and died on August 3 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 338th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on July 19 and died on August 3 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Note: More information is available about Oregon’s 233rd COVID-19 death. Oregon’s 233rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman who tested positive June 29 and died on July 9 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. She had underlying conditions.

OHA Releases Weekly Report

On Wednesday, OHA released its COVID-19 Weekly Report, which stated that during the week of July 27 through Aug. 2, OHA recorded 2,278 new cases of COVID-19 infection — up slightly from last week’s tally of 2,241. In addition, 39 Oregonians were reported to have died, up from last week’s toll of 27.

The percentage of tests positive increased from 5.1 percent to 6.4 percent, and hospitalizations rose to 141, up from the previous week’s 127.

The age group with the highest incidence of reported infection continues to be 20-29-year-olds, with rates decreasing in subsequent decades of life. Most cases continue to be “sporadic,” meaning that no source for the case was identified.

Outbreaks surpass 20 cases

An outbreak of 27 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Walmart in Umatilla County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to a worker. The outbreak investigation started on July 9, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

An outbreak of 20 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at the OR1 Construction site in Multnomah County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to a worker. The outbreak investigation started on July 8, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at the Lamb Weston facilities in Boardman. The Lamb Weston West location has 21 cases, the Lamb Weston East location has 31 cases and the Lamb Weston Packing Center has 22 cases, for a total of 74 cases.

These case counts includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to a worker. The outbreak investigation started on July 1, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

State and county public health officials are working with these organizations to address the outbreaks and protect the health of workers.

Due to apparent lags in reporting, the weekly OHA report shows 47 cases and three deaths at Bend's Mt. Bachelor Memory Care, when Deschutes County Health and company representatives have recently confirmed 64 cases and six deaths of residents in hospice care who tested positive.

The latest list also includes Bend Transitional Care, where three cases were reported in an outbreak that began July 19. The OHA's list only includes facilities with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19-related deaths.

Bend Transitional Care's parent firm, Avamere, posts a list of cases and testing totals at their facilities around the state. In Bend, it shows the three positive cases were among staff members, one of whom has recovered.

The latest list of active workplace outbreaks with five or more confirmed cases includes Bright Wood Quality Millwork in Madras, where eight cases have been reported. OHA said an investigation began July 13 and the most recent onset was a week later.

Meanwhile, the number of cases at St. Charles Prineville, reported as four caregivers by local officials last week, is now up to eight cases, the OHA reported.

St. Charles Bend is one of nine Oregon hospitals reporting 10 or more COVID-19 patients between July 13 and July 19, with up to 13 suspected and confirmed patients, 10 of whom were confirmed cases.

Among the list of resolved outbreaks is one in Central Oregon: 15 cases reported in late May at High Lookee Lodge on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.