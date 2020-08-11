Oregon reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 302 new cases, 12 in C.O.

Coronavirus

OHA says 8 newly reported deaths were weeks ago, result from data review

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 11 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 368, along with 302 new cases, 12 in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday. It noted several of the deaths occurred months ago and were added due to data reconciliation.

OHA reported 302 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 21,774 cases, along with 435,314 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (23), Clatsop (4), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (5), Douglas (5), Hood River (8), Jackson (12), Jefferson (6), Josephine (9), Klamath (3), Lane (6), Lincoln (2), Linn (12), Malheur (19), Marion (42), Morrow (6), Multnomah (60), Polk (5), Umatilla (16), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (41), and Yamhill (4).

Crook County has now had 50 reported cases, one death and 1,825 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 616 cases, 10 deaths and 19,624 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 377 cases, four deaths and 3,572 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported it had eight COVID-19 patients as of 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, two of them in the ICU on ventilators.

Note: OHA receives death certificate information from the Office of Vital Statistics. Epidemiologists review death certificate information for Oregonians that have COVID-19 listed as a main cause of death or a contributing cause of death. When a death is reported to a county, the county may not always have the cause of death, and this death would not be counted as a COVID-19-related death. During data reconciliation by OHA, additional COVID-19-related deaths may be found and reported. The deaths reported Tuesday include eight deaths that were identified during this review process.

Oregon’s 358th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on May 22 and died on August 7 at OHSU. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 359th COVID-19 death is a 105-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died on July 5, in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease, or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Oregon’s 360th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 8 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 361st COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on May 7 and died on July 27 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 362nd COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 5 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 363rd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 8 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 364th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on April 7 and died on June 10 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 365th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on May 31 and died on June 14 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 366th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 16 and died on June 30 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 367th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 27 and died on July 7 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had no reported underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 368th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on April 8 and died on July 12 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Outbreak surpasses 20 cases

An outbreak of 25 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Smith Foods in Umatilla County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The outbreak investigation started on July 24, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the company to address the outbreak and protect the health of the workers.

