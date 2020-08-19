Umatilla County sees fewer COVID-19 cases, moves back up to Phase 1 reopening

Coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — At the recommendation of the Oregon Health Authority, Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that Umatilla County has succeeded in reducing the spread of COVID-19 to the point that it will move from Baseline Stay Home status to Phase 1, effective Friday.

Umatilla County was placed on baseline status on July 31 due to the dramatic community spread of COVID-19 the county experienced in July.

Over the past three weeks, Umatilla County has reported a decline in:

Test positivity: Down from 32% to 18.8%

Total weekly cases: Down from 320 to 166

Case rate per 100,000: Down from 394 to 205

Sporadic case rate per 100,000: Down from 94 to 58

"I want to acknowledge the efforts community members and local officials have made in Umatilla County to curb the spread of COVID-19 enough so that the county can return to Phase 1," Brown said.

"As I've said before, reopening comes with risk, which is why we are taking a cautious, phased approach. As the county re-enters Phase 1, it's important that all community members continue to be vigilant and follow the orders and guidelines we've put in place to protect health and save lives, including watching your distance, wearing a face covering, and washing your hands."

The county will remain in Phase 1 for at least 21 days. The governor’s office, along with public health experts, will review the situation and data on a weekly basis and remain in close communication with county leaders.

In Phase 1, recreational sports, swimming pools, and events and venues like movie theaters, bowling alleys, and arcades remain closed. Non-essential local travel is allowed. Personal services businesses are allowed to operate with health and safety measures in place.

Restaurants and bars are open for dine-in service until 10 p.m. with health and safety measures in place. Indoor social gatherings remain capped at 10 people as long as physical distancing is maintained, while other gatherings are limited to 50 indoors and 50 outdoors.

This means that indoor gatherings, including faith-based, civic, and cultural gatherings are limited to 50 indoors and 50 outdoors.

Complete Phase 1 guidance is available here. And all statewide gatherings guidance is available here.

Statewide face covering guidance is available here.