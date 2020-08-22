Judge denies motion by 3 Oregon schools to reopen in-person

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a proposal by three Christian schools in Oregon that wanted to reopen for in-person learning this fall, finding Gov. Kate Brown’s regulations on schools during the coronavirus are constitutional.

The attorney for the three schools urged U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman to grant a temporary restraining order that would have halted the governor’s order.

“We want to be treated the same as universities and daycare centers,” said John Kaempf, representing Horizon Christian School, Life Christian School and McMinnville Christian Academy.

The state argued that health concerns take precedent and that the temporary limitations on in-person instruction is necessary because of the risk to public health.

Gov. Brown issued an executive order on June 24 that allowed in-person learning at public and private K-12 schools only if it they met guidance issued by the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education.

