Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 231 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Saturday and remains at 417, along with 231 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 231 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 24,937 cases, along with 494,883 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Deschutes (8), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Linn (7), Malheur (28), Marion (41), Morrow (2), Multnomah (64), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Washington (26), Yamhill (3).

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Negative tests 3 Baker 64 1 1,308 Benton 201 6 9,941 Clackamas 1,811 55 47,800 Clatsop 93 0 4,486 Columbia 123 1 5,426 Coos 98 0 4,904 Crook 54 1 2,126 Curry 20 0 1,231 Deschutes 672 11 22,566 Douglas 169 2 9,653 Gilliam 4 0 236 Grant 8 0 646 Harney 11 0 659 Hood River 225 0 4,237 Jackson 687 2 22,735 Jefferson 441 6 3,972 Josephine 150 2 8,252 Klamath 223 2 8,519 Lake 32 0 608 Lane 654 5 49,722 Lincoln 453 11 7,395 Linn 363 12 12,743 Malheur 1,037 16 3,946 Marion 3,516 75 37,057 Morrow 421 3 1,392 Multnomah 5,661 109 110,603 Polk 393 13 6,536 Sherman 16 0 294 Tillamook 37 0 2,421 Umatilla 2,537 32 10,714 Union 408 2 2,807 Wallowa 21 1 789 Wasco 207 3 4,144 Washington 3,543 32 71,688 Wheeler 0 0 147 Yamhill 584 14 13,180 Total 24,937 417 494,883

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

