Coronavirus
Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 231 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) --  The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Saturday and remains at 417, along with 231 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 231 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 24,937 cases, along with 494,883 negative test results.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Deschutes (8), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Linn (7), Malheur (28), Marion (41), Morrow (2), Multnomah (64), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Washington (26), Yamhill (3).

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

CountyCases 1Total deaths 2Negative tests 3
Baker6411,308
Benton20169,941
Clackamas1,8115547,800
Clatsop9304,486
Columbia12315,426
Coos9804,904
Crook5412,126
Curry2001,231
Deschutes6721122,566
Douglas16929,653
Gilliam40236
Grant80646
Harney110659
Hood River22504,237
Jackson687222,735
Jefferson44163,972
Josephine15028,252
Klamath22328,519
Lake320608
Lane654549,722
Lincoln453117,395
Linn3631212,743
Malheur1,037163,946
Marion3,5167537,057
Morrow42131,392
Multnomah5,661109110,603
Polk393136,536
Sherman160294
Tillamook3702,421
Umatilla2,5373210,714
Union40822,807
Wallowa211789
Wasco20734,144
Washington3,5433271,688
Wheeler00147
Yamhill5841413,180
Total24,937417494,883

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

