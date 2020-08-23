Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 231 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Saturday and remains at 417, along with 231 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 231 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 24,937 cases, along with 494,883 negative test results.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Deschutes (8), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Klamath (2), Lane (4), Linn (7), Malheur (28), Marion (41), Morrow (2), Multnomah (64), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Washington (26), Yamhill (3).
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Negative tests 3
|Baker
|64
|1
|1,308
|Benton
|201
|6
|9,941
|Clackamas
|1,811
|55
|47,800
|Clatsop
|93
|0
|4,486
|Columbia
|123
|1
|5,426
|Coos
|98
|0
|4,904
|Crook
|54
|1
|2,126
|Curry
|20
|0
|1,231
|Deschutes
|672
|11
|22,566
|Douglas
|169
|2
|9,653
|Gilliam
|4
|0
|236
|Grant
|8
|0
|646
|Harney
|11
|0
|659
|Hood River
|225
|0
|4,237
|Jackson
|687
|2
|22,735
|Jefferson
|441
|6
|3,972
|Josephine
|150
|2
|8,252
|Klamath
|223
|2
|8,519
|Lake
|32
|0
|608
|Lane
|654
|5
|49,722
|Lincoln
|453
|11
|7,395
|Linn
|363
|12
|12,743
|Malheur
|1,037
|16
|3,946
|Marion
|3,516
|75
|37,057
|Morrow
|421
|3
|1,392
|Multnomah
|5,661
|109
|110,603
|Polk
|393
|13
|6,536
|Sherman
|16
|0
|294
|Tillamook
|37
|0
|2,421
|Umatilla
|2,537
|32
|10,714
|Union
|408
|2
|2,807
|Wallowa
|21
|1
|789
|Wasco
|207
|3
|4,144
|Washington
|3,543
|32
|71,688
|Wheeler
|0
|0
|147
|Yamhill
|584
|14
|13,180
|Total
|24,937
|417
|494,883
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
