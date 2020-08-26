Deschutes County COVID-19 cases on the decline; experts hope trend continues

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ )-- Deschutes County has seen fewer cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks, and county officials are hoping it's a trend that continues.

Deschutes County commissioners received a COVID-19 update Wednesday showing that as of Tuesday, we've had a total of 673 cases. That number rose by four Wednesday, to 677, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

County health officials reported that the week of Aug. 9., there were a total of 35 cases, a 51 percent drop from the previous week. The following week, 32 cases were reported, a 9 percent decline from the week before.

Nahad Sadr-Azoui, public health director for the county, said masks, physical distancing and a shift in tourism have contributed to the drop in cases

"Tourism is linked to movement and density," Sadr-Azoui said. "The numbers increase, so it creates more density, and in dense situations, this virus is able to jump around easier. So perhaps because we are coming towards the end of tourism season, that's also contributing to the lower numbers."

However, Deschutes County is still averaging almost twice the rate required for the full reopening of schools, with recent numbers showing 17 cases per 100,000 people, when the goal is the 10 cases per 100,000.

Sadr-Azoui said if the numbers continue to fall as seen recently, there is hope for some in-person teaching, with restrictions.

"If the numbers continue to go down, and we reach the point of 10 per 100,000 then K-12, the school districts can start planning," Sad-Azoui said. "They are already planning, but they can make some decisions around bringing some students back to classrooms."

Sadr-Azoui​ said it's uncertain what the future holds for COVID-19 cases as winter nears. He recommends that you take advantage of getting a flu vaccination, so you're not at risk of battling the two viruses at once.