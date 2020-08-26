Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, including Jefferson County man, 55

Coronavirus

Had underlying conditions, died Tuesday at St. Charles Bend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, including a 55-year-old Jefferson County resident who died Tuesday at St. Charles Bend, raising the state’s death toll to 433, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 222 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 25,571 cases, along with 507,167 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (15), Columbia (1), Coos (5), Deschutes (4), Douglas (4), Jackson (25), Josephine (2), Lane (8), Lincoln (3), Linn (1), Malheur (9), Marion (38), Morrow (2), Multnomah (54), Polk (1), Umatilla (24), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (18), and Yamhill (3).

Crook County has had 54 COVID-19 cases, one death and 2,183 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 677 cases, 11 deaths and 22,939 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 450 cases, seven deaths and 4,087 negative test results.

As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Charles Health System reported having two COVID-19 patients, one of whom was in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Oregon’s 428th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on August 11 and died on August 21 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 429th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 1 and died on August 15 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 430th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on June 26 and died on August 25 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 431st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman who tested positive on June 25 and died on August 25. More information about place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 432nd COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on May 5 and died on August 15. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Oregon’s 433rd COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 16 and died on August 22 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.