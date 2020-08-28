Oregon reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 301 new cases

Coronavirus

Outbreak reported at Washington County windows and doors plant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 447, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 26,054 cases, along with 512,955 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (27), Coos (4), Deschutes (7), Douglas (3), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (4), Lane (10), Lincoln (4), Linn (5), Malheur (37), Marion (43), Morrow (9), Multnomah (72), Polk (9), Umatilla (20), Union (2), Washington (20), and Yamhill (5).

Crook County has had 52 COVID-19 cases, one death and 2,192 negative test results. Deschutes County has had 681 cases, 11 deaths and 23,143 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 452 cases, seven deaths and 4,103 negative test results.

Oregon’s 439th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 27, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 440th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on June 4 and died on Aug. 23. More information about place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 441st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 23, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 442nd COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Aug. 26, at St. Anthony Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 443rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 25, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 444th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Malheur County who died on Aug. 1. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Oregon’s 445th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 26 and died on Aug. 15, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 446th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 13, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 447th COVID-19 death is a 29-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Aug. 22, at OHSU Hospital. He did not have underlying conditions.

Workplace outbreak reported

An outbreak of 25 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Milgard Windows and Doors in Washington County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The outbreak investigation started on Aug. 21, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the company to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.

