Bend businessman thinks he’s been treated unfairly
Thomas Hunziker of AM-1 Roofing says he can't understand the community's reaction to a COVID-19 outbreak and says all of his workers have since recovered..
Comments
3 Comments
I feel very bad for Mr Hunzinker. Bend of years past would not be doing this. It just shows what “Turning from red to liberal blue” does to a decent place. My best wishes to Mr Hunzinker and employees
Not defending the behaviour aimed at the truck driver, it was clearly wrong but since you want to make it political; do you mean “Turning from red to liberal blue” as in when trump makes fun of a handicapped person? Or do you mean when it like when the president badmouths a gold star mother or a war hero even after he has died? Or is that behaviour ok and a few people behaving poorly towards a company that had five cases of COVID not ok?
Kate Brown and the OHA made a big deal about not pointing blame- avoiding racism and the stigma associated with an outbreak … but that message was aimed at “minority” persons ! Go ahead- look at the Governors website- it’s all there- for Hispanics and minorities- not Old White Guys running roofing companies ! https://www.oregon.gov/DHS/ABOUTDHS/OEMS/Pages/covid-19-resources.aspx…. No wonder Mr. Hunziker is confused- Kate Brown’s liberal agenda and Democrat views don’t need him or his company.