NeighborImpact offers COVID-19 mortgage relief aid for Bend residents

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact’s Covid Relief Mortgage Assistance program is making current mortgage payments for Bend residents who have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

The deadline for application is quickly approaching on Nov. 30, with room for only 20 more applicants. Don’t miss this one time opportunity to get your mortgage paid--apply now!

To be eligible for the program, individuals must:

Have experienced hardship caused by COVID

Be a resident of Bend

Be a homeowner

Have a household income at or below 160 percent Area Median Income

Further restrictions and requirements may apply

NeighborImpact’s COVID Relief Mortgage Assistance is made possible thanks to the support of Deschutes County, Commission Chair Patti Adair, Commissioners Tony DeBone and Phil Henderson and county staff; and to City of Bend, Mayor Sally Russell and City Councilors and staff.

Visit https://www.neighborimpact.org/mortgage-foreclosure-assistance/covid-mortgage-assistance/ to complete an intake form and application. Limited funds are available, so apply now!

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.