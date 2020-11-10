Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, including Deschutes County man, 73

Coronavirus

771 new cases include 30 in Deschutes County, 9 in Crook, 7 in Jefferson

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, including a 73-year-old Deschutes County man, raising the state’s death toll to 737, along with 711 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 771 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 51,909 cases and 869,307 negative test results.

The new cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (13), Clackamas (110), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (30), Douglas (18), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (56), Jefferson (7), Josephine (3), Klamath (7), Lane (49), Lincoln (3), Linn (18), Malheur (15), Marion (90), Multnomah (151), Polk (15), Umatilla (23), Union (8), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (95), and Yamhill (19).

Deschutes County has had 1,512 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths and 42,218 negative test results. Crook County has had 150 cases, five deaths and 3,514 negative test results. Jefferson County has had 645 cases, 11 deaths and 6,110 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System reported 15 COVID-19 patients as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, two of whom were in the ICU, one on a ventilator.

Oregon’s 735th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Nov. 9, at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions. The man was the 14th Deschutes County death and the first in over a month.

Oregon’s 736th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died on Nov. 9, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 737th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 9, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.