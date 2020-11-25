C.O. nonprofits collaborate to help communities hit hardest by COVID-19

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting communities of color, low-income individuals and the homeless. Some individuals impacted by COVID-19 need extra support for daily living in order to comply with quarantine or isolation guidelines.

A diverse team of nonprofits, working with grant funds from the CARES Act, said Friday it is able to provide support and assistance with food and other basic services to help community members during their quarantine or isolation period, ultimately so they can stay home and get better.

These nonprofits include: Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity, Central Oregon Disability Support Network, Friends of the Children, Latino Community Association and Thrive Central Oregon.

Receiving the call to isolate for 14 days can feel overwhelming, if you have already utilized your resources of support earlier in the pandemic.

“It’s really difficult,” said Mellissa Kamanya of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. “We see ample messaging to stay home if you have COVID-19 or have been exposed to a known positive case, which is very important.

"However, what seems to be missing information is that there is help for you if you need it during your isolation period. How will you get groceries? How will you pay the gas bill to keep the heat on if you have unpaid time off work? We can help.”

Kim Hatfield, Executive Director, Friends of the Children Central Oregon received a comment from a grateful family. “Thank you so very much. You guys have been so awesome. My son really appreciates all you have done for him in quarantine.”

Here’s who to reach if you need help with food, rental assistance, utilities, and referrals to networks of support during isolation:

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity, Deschutes County: covid@brhabitat.org

Central Oregon Disability Support Network, Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Wheeler, Harney, Lake, Klamath and Grant Counties (Spanish and English speaking staff) : info@codsn.org , 541.548.8559

Friends of the Children Central Oregon, Deschutes County, (specializing in families with young children) : info@friendscentraloregon.org, 541.668.6836

Latino Community Association, Central Oregon: Antonia Botero, Antonia@latca.org, 541.460.7544

Thrive Central Oregon: info@thrivecentraloregon.org

Note that each nonprofit listed is not medically trained and cannot offer any medical advice. For medical-related questions, please reach out to a doctor or contact the Deschutes County COVID Hotline: 541.699.5109.