Oregon tops 900 COVID-19 deaths; Deschutes County has 78 cases, Jefferson 21

Crook County reports 9 cases; Oregonhospitalizations rise

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 905, along with nearly 1,600 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

"As we hit this somber milestone of 900 deaths in Oregon, we want to express our deepest sympathies to all the families that have lost a loved one to this virus," OHA said in Sunday's update.

"We must honor them by redoubling our efforts to protect one another: Wear a mask, limit social gatherings, keep 6 feet between you and other people who don’t live in your home, and wash hands often."

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,599 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 74,120 cases and 968,686 negative test results.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (7), Clackamas (136), Clatsop (1), Columbia (18), Coos (4), Crook (9), Curry (2), Deschutes (78), Douglas (9), Hood River (5), Jackson (57), Jefferson (21), Josephine (14), Klamath (28), Lake (8), Lane (59), Lincoln (6), Linn (30), Malheur (20), Marion (126), Morrow (4), Multnomah (648), Polk (35), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (17), Union (3), Wasco (6), Washington (206), Yamhill (34).

Oregon’s 897th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Nov. 24 at Ashland Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 898th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died Nov. 26 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 899th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died Nov. 27 at St. Alphonsus, Nampa, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 900th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died Nov. 28 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 901st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died Nov. 28 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 902nd COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 903rd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Nov. 26 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 904th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died Nov. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 905th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 25 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 539, 10 more than Saturday.

There are 107 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, one more than Saturday.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Negative tests 3 Baker 281 3 2893 Benton 791 7 22432 Clackamas 6160 77 92502 Clatsop 360 0 8187 Columbia 506 3 10331 Coos 425 3 11055 Crook 229 6 4013 Curry 135 2 2737 Deschutes 2368 15 47817 Douglas 930 18 18625 Gilliam 23 0 448 Grant 134 1 1541 Harney 99 1 1333 Hood River 401 1 6967 Jackson 3825 31 50099 Jefferson 834 11 7046 Josephine 537 4 17717 Klamath 872 4 13804 Lake 132 1 1422 Lane 4309 42 95440 Lincoln 622 15 11944 Linn 1424 23 24785 Malheur 2406 44 8198 Marion 9207 140 74652 Morrow 658 7 2536 Multnomah 17242 236 214309 Polk 1250 16 15288 Sherman 23 0 457 Tillamook 131 0 4236 Umatilla 4343 49 18104 Union 782 6 6194 Wallowa 71 3 1560 Wasco 530 19 7038 Washington 10347 101 136042 Wheeler 3 0 514 Yamhill 1729 16 26420 Total 74120 905 968686

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

