Oregon Health Authority reports 24 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,847 new cases

Coronavirus

Deschutes County reports 78 new cases, Crook County 14, Jefferson County 20

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 24 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,027, along with 1,847 new cases, 112 of them in Central Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA reported 1,847 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 83,243 cases.

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (21), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (7), Columbia (25), Coos (18), Crook (14), Curry (1), Deschutes (78), Douglas (23), Harney (2), Hood River (14), Jackson (86), Jefferson (20), Josephine (34), Klamath (84), Lake (4), Lane (135), Lincoln (11), Linn (62), Malheur (43), Marion (193), Morrow (8), Multnomah (400), Polk (33), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (47), Union (11), Wasco (27), Washington (312), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (38).

Oregon’s 1004th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov.17 and died on Nov. 25, at his residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1005th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Nov. 20, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1006th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 22, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1007th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 18, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1008th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Nov. 23, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1009th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec.4, at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1010th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died on Dec. 3, at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1011th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 3, at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1012th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.18 and died on Dec.3, at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1013th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Nov 3, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1014th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov.16 and died on Dec. 3, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1015th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Nov. 26. Her place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1016th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 1, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1017th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.16 and died on Dec. 3, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1018th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.17 and died on Nov.22, at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1019th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov.23 and died on Dec. 1, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1020th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old male in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 1, at his residence. He had underling conditions.

Oregon’s 1021st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old female in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov.27 and died on Dec. 1, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1022nd COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old female in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 2, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1023rd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 4, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1024th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov.20 and died on Dec. 1. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1025th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 3, at Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1026th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Oct.27 and died on Dec. 2, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1027th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Nov.27. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon decreased by 1, to 556. There are 118 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, three more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.