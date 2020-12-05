‘Our kids are the sacrifices’: Parents push schools to open

Coronavirus

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — In debates nationwide about opening schools, parents who are unhappy with distance learning are taking increasingly vocal roles in calling for more in-person instruction through grassroots organizing and legal challenges.

The recent surge in coronavirus cases has brought a new round of school closings. Those have been followed by lawsuits brought by parents in states including New York, California and Pennsylvania. They argue remote learning is falling short of state standards and causing harm to students.

The movement has gained substantial traction in Oregon. Parents there have organized protests including one at the state Capitol in October that drew hundreds.

The activism of Jennifer Dale began when she watched her third-grade daughter struggle with distance learning, kicking and screaming through her online classes.

The Lake Oswego mother of three initially sent emails to her local school officials with videos of the disastrous school days for her middle daughter, Lizzie, who has Down syndrome. Over time, she connected with other parents and joined several protests calling for school buildings to reopen.

Now she helps organize events and has become a voice for what has become a statewide movement of parents calling for children to return to school in Oregon, one of only a handful of states that has required at least a partial closure of schools as long as local coronavirus infections remain above certain levels.

“This just isn’t plausible anymore. It’s not fair to the kids, who I am afraid aren’t getting an adequate education,” Dale said during an interview at her home in Lake Oswego as she juggled her work and helping her children who are distance learning. “Something needs to change. It is not working, and our kids are the sacrifices.”

