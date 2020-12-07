Redmond schools pause limited in-person instruction amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond School District notified parents Monday that limited in-person instruction will be paused, as of Wednesday, due to the major surge in Deschutes County COVID-19 cases.

Here's the full announcement:

Dear Redmond Parent or Guardian:

Over the past two weeks, we’ve seen the number of COVID-19 case numbers increase dramatically in Deschutes County. The rates are currently more than double the numbers we would need to expand Limited In-Person Instruction or begin the process of bringing our students back to in-person learning.

As a result, the Redmond School District — in consultation with the Deschutes County Health Department — has made the difficult decision to pause Limited In-Person Instruction effective Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The health and safety of our school community is of paramount importance, and teachers will continue to serve your students through Comprehensive Distance Learning.

We know there is no substitute for in-person instruction and LIPI has been a valuable addition to comprehensive distance learning. However, until our county’s numbers decline, we believe it is the right choice to suspend LIPI. Over the coming weeks, we will consult with the Deschutes County Health Department to determine the appropriate date to reopen LIPI.

If you have questions, please contact your school administrator.

We hope to bring students back into classrooms soon.