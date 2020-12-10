Deschutes County conducting phone survey on COVID-19 impacts

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning this week, Deschutes County Health Services is conducting a voluntary phone survey as part of an ongoing effort to better understand COVID-19 impacts in the county.

The survey should take about 15 minutes and will be offered in English and Spanish. Community participation will help inform Deschutes County Health Services' public health response to the pandemic. All responses to the survey are confidential.

“We encourage people to participate in the survey if their household is selected," said Nahad Sadr-Azodi, Deschutes County Public Health director. "This is a unique opportunity for people to help us learn more about the impacts of COVID-19 and aid in our efforts to fight this pandemic."