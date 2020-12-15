Redmond gym owner struggles amid shutdown, faces eviction
Eviction moratorium was extended for residential properties, but not commercial, back in September
REDMOND, Ore (KTVZ) — Fitness 1440 in Redmond, like so many other gyms in Oregon, has been hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions.
Due to the current mandate from the governor, they're closed now. But unlike the last time they shut down, this time, there's no safety net of an eviction moratorium.
The only classes owner Joy Benson can have at her gym are with her kids.
"At the end of December, it will have been five months now that we've been mandated to be closed in the nine since this has all began," Benson told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday.
And when her gym was allowed to reopen, she was making just 40 percent of normal revenue.
"You do everything you can with cleaning to ensure— classes, we're not allowed to have classes, so those have dropped away," Benson said.
She was able to defer some of her rent during the months she was closed during the first shutdown, thanks to the eviction moratorium.
"We were supposed to somehow make up the lost revenue of the five (months),” Benson said. “But we're operating at less capacity."
Now, the treadmills are silent and the weights are stacked, because Fitness 1440 isn't operating at all.
Making matters worse, Gov. Kate Brown's eviction moratorium wasn't extended for commercial properties.
Benson paid rent for the months the gym was open, including November, before the governor's new restrictions.
A month of rent on the property is over $10,000.
"In December, instead of dropping rent by, I dropped off a packet, and that packet entailed all of these details," Benson said.
She got no response until Monday.
"I was given an email last night that if I did not turn in my rent for December, that they will start the eviction process," Benson said.
A request for comment to Benson's landlord through the property management company has not been returned.
But Benson has no hard feelings toward the property manager.
"They are just representing an individual that is neglecting to see this for the immensity that is," she said.
For now, will she meet the deadline on Friday?
"It's a really tough … I'm really up in the air about it," she said.
Comments
6 Comments
The house has passed a bill already to help, ready for the senate to approve it and the president to sign it, quit wasting time whining on the “fake news” about the “fake election,” start working for the people and their small businesses
They should open since this is a fake pandemic
What OHA officially considers a covid death:
Deaths in which a patient hospitalized for any reason within 14 days of a positive covid-19 test dies in the hospital or within 60 days of discharge.
Positive covid test + suicide by shotgun within 60 days of discharge from hospital = covid death
https://youtu.be/QRdAiL-YJfs?t=78
I will rent her a better location in Redmond for 1/3 of that!
‘They are just representing an individual that is neglecting to see this for the immensity that is,” she said’.
Or they are just representing an individual that has to make monthly payments to their mortgage company before they foreclose on the property.
Barney, why does this article have the words “rent forgiveness” in them? The eviction moratorium does not prevent the rent needing to be back paid. There is no “forgiveness” of those months of rent needing to be paid.
