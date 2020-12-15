St. Charles gets first COVID-19 vaccine doses Thursday, outlines who gets them first

Coronavirus

Caregivers not required, but encouraged to receive vaccinations

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Charles Health System is due to get its first shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday and will use state guidance to decide who gets them first, President and CEO Joe Sluka said Tuesday.

With news late Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use," we are sure you are wondering what this means for us in Central Oregon," Sluka said in an update to the community.

Sluka added that "while information about the vaccine and plans for distribution is evolving rapidly," he provided where things stand, as of Tuesday:

St. Charles is set to receive its first shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The Oregon Health Authority has outlined a phased approach to vaccination, meaning health care workers, long-term care facility residents and emergency responders will be first on the list.

The state is working with commercial pharmacies to distribute the vaccine to long-term care facilities, which means St. Charles is not responsible for this portion of the vaccine distribution.

We are working on plans to administer the vaccine to St. Charles caregivers based on the Oregon Health Authority’s guidance for prioritization – this means those staff members who are critical for maintaining hospital capacity to serve the greatest number of patients and who have the most direct exposure to COVID-19 will be given the vaccine first.

St. Charles caregivers are not required to take the vaccine, but we are encouraging them to do so.

All of our staff will be required to continue masking and distancing until we achieve a high rate of vaccination throughout the general public.

We do not yet know when we will have enough vaccine supply in Central Oregon to begin vaccinating high-risk patients, but anticipate it could be several months.

For an inside look at how St. Charles has been preparing to receive and store the first vaccine doses at required ultra-cold temperatures, Sluka shared this video:

"The approval of the Pfizer vaccine – and the likely approval of the Moderna vaccine this week – is such an exciting step in our fight against COVID-19 and our quest to return to a more normal way of life," Sluka wrote.

"But we are not out of the woods yet," he added. "We continue to see high daily positive case counts in our three counties and our numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients also remains high." (The hospital reported 32 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, four of whom were in the ICU, three on ventilators.)

"We need your help to continue distancing, masking and hand washing in order to give the vaccine a chance to bring our numbers down in a meaningful way," the hospital official wrote.

"Thank you, again, for hanging in there throughout these difficult months," Sluka said. "Your support continues to mean so much to our frontline health care heroes."