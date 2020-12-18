Second Deer Ridge inmate with COVID-19 dies; 20th state prison inmate

Coronavirus

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A second inmate with COVID-19 at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution near Madras died Friday, the 20th inmate to die while incarcerated in the state's prison system, the Oregon Department of Corrections reported.

The man was between 55 and 65 years old, but as with previous other cases, no other details were released.

As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the medical examiner will determine cause of death, the department said

For more information on COVID-19 cases inside Oregon’s prisons, visit DOC’s COVID-19 website.

The agency is responsible for the care and custody of 13,100 adults in custody who are incarcerated in 14 institutions across the state.

Deer Ridge reported 107 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, nearly half of the 227 reported in the state prison system. There have been 173 positive test results at Deer Ridge since the pandemic began and 1,300 negative test results.

A total of 31 Deer Ridge staff members also have self-reported testing positive for the virus.

The state prison system has had nearly 1,700 positive cases and more than 11,000 negative test results among inmates; there have been 466 staff positive tests.

Anyone entering DOC property is required to wear a mask or face covering in any indoor work setting or other indoor premises regardless of distance from others unless they are in a private, individual office not shared by anyone else; or they are actively eating or drinking AND at least six (6) feet of distance can be maintained between other people.

Wearing masks is mandatory at all times in health services areas, some work areas, and in food services areas. Face coverings have been provided to AICs (adults in custody) and staff. If an AIC becomes ill and exhibits flu-like symptoms, CDC and OHA guidance for supportive care are followed.

Institutions continue to clean and disinfect numerous times a day. DOC asks AICs to report symptoms of COVID to medical staff. Posters are in all DOC institutions encouraging individuals to maintain proper hygiene and to uphold appropriate social distancing to the extent possible.

Health screening processes are in place before staff are allowed to enter facilities. This screening includes a temperature check and a screening questionnaire. Visiting remains closed until further notice.

Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, DOC issued a press release when an AIC passed away. This notification would include the person’s name, county of conviction, sentence length, and date of death. However, no cause of death would be listed, because the medical examiner makes that determination.

" In order to balance the desire for transparency with our legal obligation to protect personal health information, we have changed the AIC death notification process when someone dies who has tested positive for COVID-19," the news release stated.

DOC said is working with the Oregon Health Authority to publish COVID-19-related data and information on the OHA website.