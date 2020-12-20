Skip to Content
Oregon Health Authority reports 1 COVID-19 death, 1,153 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,341, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 1,153 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 102,930.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 530, which is six fewer than Saturday. There are 121 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 17 more than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (4) Benton (7), Clackamas (77), Clatsop (3), Columbia (9), Coos (5), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (43), Douglas (4), Hood River (17), Jackson (47), Jefferson (4), Josephine (16), Klamath (50), Lake (4), Lane (61), Lincoln (3), Linn (27), Malheur (6), Marion (203), Morrow (3), Multnomah (174), Polk (19), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (44), Union (3), Wasco (17), Washington (261), Yamhill (28).

Oregon’s 1,341st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 17 at Ashland Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

CountyCases 1Total deaths 2
Baker3984
Benton1,2159
Clackamas9,016107
Clatsop4892
Columbia7409
Coos6536
Crook3936
Curry2482
Deschutes3,54519
Douglas1,28036
Gilliam331
Grant1641
Harney1231
Hood River7098
Jackson5,30958
Jefferson1,25914
Josephine97218
Klamath1,64114
Lake1854
Lane6,22380
Lincoln80316
Linn2,32431
Malheur2,73949
Marion12,543195
Morrow7747
Multnomah23,138365
Polk1,73924
Sherman300
Tillamook2540
Umatilla5,16454
Union94613
Wallowa763
Wasco78620
Washington14,616134
Wheeler120
Yamhill2,39131
Total102,9301,341

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

Electronic Laboratory Reports (ELRs) Received 12/19

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker4,8431,3186,16121.4%
Benton68,0422,03270,0742.9%
Clackamas244,86313,371258,2345.2%
Clatsop19,69293120,6234.5%
Columbia23,4011,00424,4054.1%
Coos20,41769321,1103.3%
Crook8,6016199,2206.7%
Curry4,8671825,0493.6%
Deschutes87,8595,25493,1135.6%
Douglas35,8861,09336,9793.0%
Gilliam654226763.3%
Grant2,3801562,5366.2%
Harney1,9911432,1346.7%
Hood River18,12293719,0594.9%
Jackson111,1976,674117,8715.7%
Jefferson10,4751,20511,68010.3%
Josephine28,59995229,5513.2%
Klamath26,3531,80028,1536.4%
Lake1,5362431,77913.7%
Lane209,5316,202215,7332.9%
Lincoln26,5051,72828,2336.1%
Linn68,8434,67773,5206.4%
Malheur13,4374,14417,58123.6%
Marion182,25818,132200,3909.0%
Morrow4,1079185,02518.3%
Multnomah557,97333,548591,5215.7%
Polk36,0972,24638,3435.9%
Sherman821388594.4%
Tillamook8,3482378,5852.8%
Umatilla37,0575,56442,62113.1%
Union6,7467657,51110.2%
Wallowa1,449501,4993.3%
Wasco16,81993517,7545.3%
Washington353,86621,520375,3865.7%
Wheeler258132714.8%
Yamhill68,2503,44971,6994.8%
Statewide2,312,143142,7952,454,9385.8%
