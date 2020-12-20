Oregon Health Authority reports 1 COVID-19 death, 1,153 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,341, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA reported 1,153 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 102,930.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 530, which is six fewer than Saturday. There are 121 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 17 more than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (4) Benton (7), Clackamas (77), Clatsop (3), Columbia (9), Coos (5), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (43), Douglas (4), Hood River (17), Jackson (47), Jefferson (4), Josephine (16), Klamath (50), Lake (4), Lane (61), Lincoln (3), Linn (27), Malheur (6), Marion (203), Morrow (3), Multnomah (174), Polk (19), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (44), Union (3), Wasco (17), Washington (261), Yamhill (28).

Oregon’s 1,341st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 17 at Ashland Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 398 4 Benton 1,215 9 Clackamas 9,016 107 Clatsop 489 2 Columbia 740 9 Coos 653 6 Crook 393 6 Curry 248 2 Deschutes 3,545 19 Douglas 1,280 36 Gilliam 33 1 Grant 164 1 Harney 123 1 Hood River 709 8 Jackson 5,309 58 Jefferson 1,259 14 Josephine 972 18 Klamath 1,641 14 Lake 185 4 Lane 6,223 80 Lincoln 803 16 Linn 2,324 31 Malheur 2,739 49 Marion 12,543 195 Morrow 774 7 Multnomah 23,138 365 Polk 1,739 24 Sherman 30 0 Tillamook 254 0 Umatilla 5,164 54 Union 946 13 Wallowa 76 3 Wasco 786 20 Washington 14,616 134 Wheeler 12 0 Yamhill 2,391 31 Total 102,930 1,341

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

