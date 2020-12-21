Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, including Deschutes County’s 20th

Coronavirus

58-year-old man died Saturday at St. Charles Bend; 846 new cases is state's lowest tally in several weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,347, including Deschutes County's 20th death, along with 846 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

A 58-year-old man in Deschutes County died Saturday at St. Charles Bend, five days after testing positive, the agency said.

OHA reported 846 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 103,755. It's the lowest daily case tally since Nov. 27, when there were 826 cases reported in the state.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 528, which is two fewer than Sunday. There are 121 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, no change from Sunday.

St. Charles Health System reported 49 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning, with six in the ICU, two on ventilators

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times, OHA said. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (114), Clatsop (3), Columbia (11), Coos (5), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (39), Douglas (27), Harney (3), Hood River (10), Jackson (41), Jefferson (26), Josephine (32), Lane (26), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (4), Marion (69), Morrow (1), Multnomah (212), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (11), Washington (108), Yamhill (18).

Oregon’s 1,342nd COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 19 at St. Charles-Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,343rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 18 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,344th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,345th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 18 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,346th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 14 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,347th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

