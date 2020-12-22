Gov. Inslee issues travel restrictions over new virus strain

Coronavirus

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Jay Inslee has announced new travel restrictions for people arriving from the United Kingdom and South Africa where a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus is circulating.

Inslee said Monday he would issue a proclamation requiring passengers who arrive from the United Kingdom and South Africa to quarantine for 14 days, to include passengers who have arrived from those countries in the past few days.

Washington's governor joined a growing list of governments in restricting travel related to the virus strain. Experts say early evidence indicates the strain is not more deadly, and that the vaccines being given will be effective against it.