Oregon reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 2 in Jefferson County

Coronavirus

St. Charles Bend reports record 53 COVID-19 patients; statewide, cases, hospitalizations have fallen, but deaths have risen in past week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 21 more lives in Oregon, including two in Jefferson County, raising the state’s death toll to 1,403, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The two Jefferson County men, 67 and 82, who died in their homes in recent days bring the county's death toll to 16, OHA said.

OHA also reported 1,000 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 105,970.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA is providing daily updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard.

On Tuesday, 2,449 doses of vaccine were administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 10,407. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.

St. Charles reported Wednesday it had given 700 vaccinations (from the initial 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine) since the first caregivers were vaccinated on Monday..

The OHA dashboard provides weekday updates on the number of people vaccinated, both by state and by county, along with key demographic information showing the race, ethnicity, sex and age of everyone who has been vaccinated.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 527, which is three more than Tuesday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than yesterday.

St. Charles Bend reported 51 COVID-19 patients as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, with six in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Hospital spokeswoman Kayley Mendenhall confirmed the 51 patients topped by one the previous highest tally in each morning's report, but she said there were 53 at one point Tuesday, as the number fluctuates.

OHA said the total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

COVID-19 Weekly Report

OHA’s COVID-19 weekly report, released Wednesday, showed a drop in weekly cases and hospitalizations, but a record high in weekly deaths.

OHA reported 8,745 new daily cases during the week of Monday, Dec. 14 through Sunday, Dec. 20, which represented both a 5% decrease over the previous week and a second straight week of declining cases.

There were 437 persons hospitalized for COVID-19, an 11% decline from the previous week. There were 186 COVID-19-associated deaths, a pandemic high.

There were 167,335 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Dec. 13 through Dec. 19. The percentage of positive tests dipped to 6.3%.

People age 20 to 49 have accounted for 55% of the cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 76% of the deaths.

The weekly report features a new format and includes additional information on new cases and data spanning the entire pandemic.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Outbreak Report shows 4,567 active COVID-19 outbreaks in care facilities, living communities and long-term care facilities, with 296 deaths.

Cases and deaths:

The new cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (16), Clackamas (64), Clatsop (18), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (3), Deschutes (41), Douglas (10), Grant (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (48), Jefferson (8), Josephine (17), Klamath (30), Lane (73), Lincoln (5), Linn (48), Malheur (20), Marion (127), Morrow (1), Multnomah (209), Polk (28), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (33), Union (2), Wasco (14), Washington (117), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (32).

Oregon’s 1,383rd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Dec.17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,384th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Nov. 29 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,385th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 19 at Oregon Health Science University. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,386th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,387th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 21 at Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,388th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Nov.26 and died on Dec. 17 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,389th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,390th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Dec.19 and died on Dec. 21 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,391st COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,392nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,393rd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 21 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,394th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,395th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Dec. 21 at Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,397th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec.18 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,398th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,399th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 15 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,400th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 21 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,401st COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 21 at Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,402nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 22 at Mid-Columbia Memorial Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,403rd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 21 at Mid-Columbia Memorial Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Mental and emotional resources for difficult times: