Oregon reports 28 more COVID-19 deaths, including 3 in Deschutes County

County now has reported 27 deaths; one-third of state vaccine doses given

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 28 more lives in Oregon, including three Deschutes County residents, raising the state’s death toll to 1,603 and the county's to 27, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

The three Deschutes County deaths added Saturday were men ages 78 to 89 who died Tuesday and Wednesday at their homes. All had underlying conditions, the OHA said.

State health officials also added 1,643 new cases and 13,448 new vaccinations to the state’s totals.

In addition, state health officials have updated the December 30 Weekly Report to correct a reporting error.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Friday, 13,448 new doses were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 8,768 vaccine doses were administered on Friday and 4,680 were administered on previous days (but entered into the state registry by providers on Friday). As of Friday, vaccination sites had administered 34 percent of Oregon’s current allocation of vaccine doses.

Oregon’s cumulative total is now 88,362 first and second doses administered. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, however the dashboard will not be updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 421, which is 30 fewer than Friday. There are 81 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,643 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 124,476. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (37), Clackamas (125), Clatsop (5), Columbia (25), Coos (12), Crook (18), Curry (3), Deschutes (80), Douglas (20), Harney (6), Hood River (12), Jackson (121), Jefferson (8), Josephine (54), Klamath (35), Lake (1), Lane (101), Lincoln (13), Linn (49), Malheur (23), Marion (106), Morrow (14), Multnomah (369), Polk (38), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (91), Union (15), Wallowa (2), Wasco (17), Washington (175), Yamhill (56).

Oregon’s 1576th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on December 14 and died on January 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1577th COVID-19 death is a 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on December 21 and died on January 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1578th COVID-19 death is a 82-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on December 21 and died on January 7 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1579th COVID-19 death is a 89-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on January 5 and died on January 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1580th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on December 31 and died on January 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1581st COVID-19 death is a 80-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1582nd COVID-19 death is a 89-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on December 11 and died on December 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1583rd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Jackson County who died on December 26 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1584th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Jackson County who died on January 1 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1585th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1586th COVID-19 death is a 89-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1587th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on December 22 and died on December 31 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1588th COVID-19 death is a 88-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on December 17 and died on December 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1589th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on December 12 and died on December 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1590th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 13 and died on January 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1591st COVID-19 death is a 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on November 27 and died on December 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1592nd COVID-19 death is a 80-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on December 30 and died on January 7 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1593rd COVID-19 death is a 84-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on January 4 and died on January 6 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1594th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on November 28 and died on December 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1595th COVID-19 death is a 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 7 and died on January 5 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1596th COVID-19 death is a 86-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 17 and died on January 3; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1597th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 17 and died on December 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1598th COVID-19 death is a 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 16 and died on January 5; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1599th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 7 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1600th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 31 and died on January 1 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1601st COVID-19 death is a 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 27 and died on December 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1602nd COVID-19 death is a 85-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 27 and died on January 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1603rd COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 7 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 512 5 Benton 1,541 12 Clackamas 10,996 119 Clatsop 620 3 Columbia 943 16 Coos 875 13 Crook 530 8 Curry 305 3 Deschutes 4,489 27 Douglas 1,542 42 Gilliam 45 1 Grant 174 1 Harney 156 3 Hood River 894 20 Jackson 6,486 80 Jefferson 1,592 20 Josephine 1,470 28 Klamath 2,218 26 Lake 219 4 Lane 7,618 96 Lincoln 947 17 Linn 2,921 36 Malheur 3,040 51 Marion 15,211 223 Morrow 881 9 Multnomah 26,912 410 Polk 2,231 34 Sherman 48 0 Tillamook 354 2 Umatilla 6,270 60 Union 1,049 16 Wallowa 88 3 Wasco 987 22 Washington 17,326 155 Wheeler 17 1 Yamhill 2,969 37 Total 124,476 1603

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 1/8

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 77 3 80 3.8% Benton 1,408 42 1,450 2.9% Clackamas 2,014 156 2,170 7.2% Clatsop 141 3 144 2.1% Columbia 136 14 150 9.3% Coos 318 55 373 14.7% Crook 68 14 82 17.1% Curry 71 1 72 1.4% Deschutes 710 42 752 5.6% Douglas 298 19 317 6.0% Gilliam 2 1 3 33.3% Grant 5 0 5 0.0% Harney 11 2 13 15.4% Hood River 189 20 209 9.6% Jackson 1,301 128 1,429 9.0% Jefferson 97 10 107 9.3% Josephine 493 101 594 17.0% Klamath 178 34 212 16.0% Lake 6 0 6 0.0% Lane 4,470 180 4,650 3.9% Lincoln 201 24 225 10.7% Linn 706 56 762 7.3% Malheur 25 2 27 7.4% Marion 1,562 215 1,777 12.1% Morrow 24 8 32 25.0% Multnomah 5,210 345 5,555 6.2% Polk 317 32 349 9.2% Tillamook 53 1 54 1.9% Umatilla 355 88 443 19.9% Union 44 2 46 4.3% Wallowa 20 1 21 4.8% Wasco 142 9 151 6.0% Washington 2,711 216 2,927 7.4% Wheeler 2 0 2 0.0% Yamhill 787 67 854 7.8% Statewide 24,152 1,891 26,043 7.3%

Total ELRs Received