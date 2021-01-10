Oregon Health Authority reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,225 new cases

Coronavirus

Number of vaccinations given nears 100,000

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,605, along with 1,225 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

The state’s vaccination total also neared 100,000 as vaccine clinics around the stated added nearly more than 8,648 doses, bringing the state total to more than 97,000 doses.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Saturday, 8,648 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 6,505 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday and 2,143 were administered on previous days (but entered into the state registry by providers on Saturday). As of Saturday, vaccination sites had vaccinated 2.2 percent of Oregonians and have administered 37 percent of Oregon’s current allocation of vaccine doses.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 97,010 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 403, which is 18 fewer than Saturday. There are 84 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 3 more than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,225 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 125,683. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (15), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (6), Columbia (17), Coos (11), Curry (1), Deschutes (51), Douglas (13), Hood River (10), Jackson (39), Jefferson (11), Josephine (18), Klamath (43), Lane (89), Lincoln (4), Linn (27), Malheur (1), Marion (233), Morrow (4), Multnomah (229), Polk (45), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (34), Union (6), Wallowa (4), Wasco (10), Washington (180), Yamhill (32).

Oregon’s 1604th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on December 29 and died on January 7 PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center—Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1605th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on November 17 and died on January 9; location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 517 5 Benton 1,558 12 Clackamas 11,082 119 Clatsop 626 3 Columbia 961 16 Coos 884 13 Crook 530 8 Curry 306 3 Deschutes 4,541 27 Douglas 1,554 42 Gilliam 45 1 Grant 174 1 Harney 156 3 Hood River 903 20 Jackson 6,524 80 Jefferson 1,603 20 Josephine 1,487 28 Klamath 2,260 26 Lake 219 4 Lane 7,705 96 Lincoln 950 17 Linn 2,946 36 Malheur 3,041 51 Marion 15,440 223 Morrow 885 9 Multnomah 27,137 411 Polk 2,275 34 Sherman 47 0 Tillamook 355 2 Umatilla 6,304 60 Union 1,055 16 Wallowa 92 3 Wasco 997 22 Washington 17,506 155 Wheeler 17 1 Yamhill 3,001 37 Total 125,683 1,605

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 1/9

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positive Baker 114 2 116 1.7% Benton 156 12 168 7.1% Clackamas 1,310 127 1,437 8.8% Clatsop 102 11 113 9.7% Columbia 175 18 193 9.3% Coos 99 29 128 22.7% Crook 67 13 80 16.3% Curry 83 0 83 0.0% Deschutes 551 34 585 5.8% Douglas 109 14 123 11.4% Gilliam 4 0 4 0.0% Grant 29 0 29 0.0% Harney 7 0 7 0.0% Hood River 67 10 77 13.0% Jackson 816 66 882 7.5% Jefferson 44 8 52 15.4% Josephine 196 17 213 8.0% Klamath 121 13 134 9.7% Lake 6 0 6 0.0% Lane 975 59 1,034 5.7% Lincoln 70 7 77 9.1% Linn 259 16 275 5.8% Malheur 67 3 70 4.3% Marion 1,026 155 1,181 13.1% Morrow 12 6 18 33.3% Multnomah 3,236 229 3,465 6.6% Polk 233 39 272 14.3% Sherman 6 0 6 0.0% Tillamook 41 2 43 4.7% Umatilla 203 39 242 16.1% Union 62 0 62 0.0% Wallowa 7 2 9 22.2% Wasco 99 4 103 3.9% Washington 2,294 166 2,460 6.7% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yamhill 454 36 490 7.3% Statewide 13,101 1,137 14,238 8.0%

Total ELRs Received

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positive Baker 5,891 1,443 7,334 19.7% Benton 78,402 2,417 80,819 3.0% Clackamas 278,932 15,856 294,788 5.4% Clatsop 21,876 1,081 22,957 4.7% Columbia 26,342 1,241 27,583 4.5% Coos 23,098 1,150 24,248 4.7% Crook 9,679 761 10,440 7.3% Curry 6,075 247 6,322 3.9% Deschutes 104,422 6,406 110,828 5.8% Douglas 40,151 1,361 41,512 3.3% Gilliam 705 27 732 3.7% Grant 2,729 164 2,893 5.7% Harney 2,139 164 2,303 7.1% Hood River 20,028 1,149 21,177 5.4% Jackson 128,500 8,258 136,758 6.0% Jefferson 11,928 1,433 13,361 10.7% Josephine 33,418 1,493 34,911 4.3% Klamath 30,298 2,319 32,617 7.1% Lake 1,662 252 1,914 13.2% Lane 249,865 7,981 257,846 3.1% Lincoln 29,333 1,912 31,245 6.1% Linn 80,191 5,525 85,716 6.4% Malheur 14,654 4,319 18,973 22.8% Marion 210,476 21,853 232,329 9.4% Morrow 4,543 1,025 5,568 18.4% Multnomah 637,082 38,450 675,532 5.7% Polk 42,415 2,910 45,325 6.4% Sherman 941 41 982 4.2% Tillamook 9,282 309 9,591 3.2% Umatilla 41,799 6,614 48,413 13.7% Union 8,043 834 8,877 9.4% Wallowa 1,617 55 1,672 3.3% Wasco 20,267 1,072 21,339 5.0% Washington 401,786 25,333 427,119 5.9% Wheeler 276 17 293 5.8% Yamhill 78,437 4,151 82,588 5.0% Statewide 2,657,282 169,623 2,826,905 6.0%

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.