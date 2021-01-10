Oregon Health Authority reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,225 new cases
Number of vaccinations given nears 100,000
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,605, along with 1,225 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
The state’s vaccination total also neared 100,000 as vaccine clinics around the stated added nearly more than 8,648 doses, bringing the state total to more than 97,000 doses.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Saturday, 8,648 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 6,505 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday and 2,143 were administered on previous days (but entered into the state registry by providers on Saturday). As of Saturday, vaccination sites had vaccinated 2.2 percent of Oregonians and have administered 37 percent of Oregon’s current allocation of vaccine doses.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 97,010 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 403, which is 18 fewer than Saturday. There are 84 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 3 more than Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,225 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 125,683. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (15), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (6), Columbia (17), Coos (11), Curry (1), Deschutes (51), Douglas (13), Hood River (10), Jackson (39), Jefferson (11), Josephine (18), Klamath (43), Lane (89), Lincoln (4), Linn (27), Malheur (1), Marion (233), Morrow (4), Multnomah (229), Polk (45), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (34), Union (6), Wallowa (4), Wasco (10), Washington (180), Yamhill (32).
Oregon’s 1604th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on December 29 and died on January 7 PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center—Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1605th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on November 17 and died on January 9; location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|517
|5
|Benton
|1,558
|12
|Clackamas
|11,082
|119
|Clatsop
|626
|3
|Columbia
|961
|16
|Coos
|884
|13
|Crook
|530
|8
|Curry
|306
|3
|Deschutes
|4,541
|27
|Douglas
|1,554
|42
|Gilliam
|45
|1
|Grant
|174
|1
|Harney
|156
|3
|Hood River
|903
|20
|Jackson
|6,524
|80
|Jefferson
|1,603
|20
|Josephine
|1,487
|28
|Klamath
|2,260
|26
|Lake
|219
|4
|Lane
|7,705
|96
|Lincoln
|950
|17
|Linn
|2,946
|36
|Malheur
|3,041
|51
|Marion
|15,440
|223
|Morrow
|885
|9
|Multnomah
|27,137
|411
|Polk
|2,275
|34
|Sherman
|47
|0
|Tillamook
|355
|2
|Umatilla
|6,304
|60
|Union
|1,055
|16
|Wallowa
|92
|3
|Wasco
|997
|22
|Washington
|17,506
|155
|Wheeler
|17
|1
|Yamhill
|3,001
|37
|Total
|125,683
|1,605
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 1/9
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positive
|Baker
|114
|2
|116
|1.7%
|Benton
|156
|12
|168
|7.1%
|Clackamas
|1,310
|127
|1,437
|8.8%
|Clatsop
|102
|11
|113
|9.7%
|Columbia
|175
|18
|193
|9.3%
|Coos
|99
|29
|128
|22.7%
|Crook
|67
|13
|80
|16.3%
|Curry
|83
|0
|83
|0.0%
|Deschutes
|551
|34
|585
|5.8%
|Douglas
|109
|14
|123
|11.4%
|Gilliam
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Grant
|29
|0
|29
|0.0%
|Harney
|7
|0
|7
|0.0%
|Hood River
|67
|10
|77
|13.0%
|Jackson
|816
|66
|882
|7.5%
|Jefferson
|44
|8
|52
|15.4%
|Josephine
|196
|17
|213
|8.0%
|Klamath
|121
|13
|134
|9.7%
|Lake
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Lane
|975
|59
|1,034
|5.7%
|Lincoln
|70
|7
|77
|9.1%
|Linn
|259
|16
|275
|5.8%
|Malheur
|67
|3
|70
|4.3%
|Marion
|1,026
|155
|1,181
|13.1%
|Morrow
|12
|6
|18
|33.3%
|Multnomah
|3,236
|229
|3,465
|6.6%
|Polk
|233
|39
|272
|14.3%
|Sherman
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|41
|2
|43
|4.7%
|Umatilla
|203
|39
|242
|16.1%
|Union
|62
|0
|62
|0.0%
|Wallowa
|7
|2
|9
|22.2%
|Wasco
|99
|4
|103
|3.9%
|Washington
|2,294
|166
|2,460
|6.7%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|454
|36
|490
|7.3%
|Statewide
|13,101
|1,137
|14,238
|8.0%
Total ELRs Received
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positive
|Baker
|5,891
|1,443
|7,334
|19.7%
|Benton
|78,402
|2,417
|80,819
|3.0%
|Clackamas
|278,932
|15,856
|294,788
|5.4%
|Clatsop
|21,876
|1,081
|22,957
|4.7%
|Columbia
|26,342
|1,241
|27,583
|4.5%
|Coos
|23,098
|1,150
|24,248
|4.7%
|Crook
|9,679
|761
|10,440
|7.3%
|Curry
|6,075
|247
|6,322
|3.9%
|Deschutes
|104,422
|6,406
|110,828
|5.8%
|Douglas
|40,151
|1,361
|41,512
|3.3%
|Gilliam
|705
|27
|732
|3.7%
|Grant
|2,729
|164
|2,893
|5.7%
|Harney
|2,139
|164
|2,303
|7.1%
|Hood River
|20,028
|1,149
|21,177
|5.4%
|Jackson
|128,500
|8,258
|136,758
|6.0%
|Jefferson
|11,928
|1,433
|13,361
|10.7%
|Josephine
|33,418
|1,493
|34,911
|4.3%
|Klamath
|30,298
|2,319
|32,617
|7.1%
|Lake
|1,662
|252
|1,914
|13.2%
|Lane
|249,865
|7,981
|257,846
|3.1%
|Lincoln
|29,333
|1,912
|31,245
|6.1%
|Linn
|80,191
|5,525
|85,716
|6.4%
|Malheur
|14,654
|4,319
|18,973
|22.8%
|Marion
|210,476
|21,853
|232,329
|9.4%
|Morrow
|4,543
|1,025
|5,568
|18.4%
|Multnomah
|637,082
|38,450
|675,532
|5.7%
|Polk
|42,415
|2,910
|45,325
|6.4%
|Sherman
|941
|41
|982
|4.2%
|Tillamook
|9,282
|309
|9,591
|3.2%
|Umatilla
|41,799
|6,614
|48,413
|13.7%
|Union
|8,043
|834
|8,877
|9.4%
|Wallowa
|1,617
|55
|1,672
|3.3%
|Wasco
|20,267
|1,072
|21,339
|5.0%
|Washington
|401,786
|25,333
|427,119
|5.9%
|Wheeler
|276
|17
|293
|5.8%
|Yamhill
|78,437
|4,151
|82,588
|5.0%
|Statewide
|2,657,282
|169,623
|2,826,905
|6.0%
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Comments