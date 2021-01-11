Bend-La Pine parents, staff plant flags for COVID victims, want reopening delayed
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last week, Bend-La Pine Schools announced detailed plans to bring kindergarten through third-grader students back to in-person learning on Jan. 9, with fourth- and fifth-graders soon after and middle and high schoolers to follow.
Some parents, school staff and health providers critical of the reopening planted hundreds of flags at the school district's downtown office at an event late Monday afternoon, representing the over 100 students who have died of COVID-19 nationwide, as well as the over 300 school personnel.
They are calling on the district to do two things: First, they officials to wait to reopen school for in-person learning until all staff members who want to be vaccinated have the option to do so.
Silver Rail Elementary teacher Emily Gibson said, "We need to be able to support them, without forcing our families and students and staff that are at risk into a situation that does not feel safe.”
The group said in a statement, "We are so close to this, just a few more weeks. Governor Brown has moved teachers up in priority to receive the vaccine, to help accelerate the return to in-person learning."
The group continued, "But with the slower than expected roll out of the vaccine in Oregon, it could be a while before teachers are vaccinated, as health care workers and nursing home residents rightly have priority."
Secondly, they want the school district to keep the full "comprehensive distance learning" online option in place, along with in-person learning, so those teachers and students who can’t or don't wish to return to schools can continue online. They said the less-extensive "Bend-La Pine Online" option is not enough to keep students engaged and learning as they should.
"The district and staff have invested a great deal of time and resources into making CDL a powerful alternative to in-person instruction." the group stated. "Additionally, being able to continue teaching CDL would allow staff who are unable to teach in-person another choice beyond taking a Leave of Absence or resigning."
Bend-La Pine teachers and staff are not alone in voicing concerns about schools reopening too quickly. The leaders of teachers'' unions in five large Oregon school districts said in a joint statement last week they want a vaccine or health indicators to support reopening before they return.
"We want desperately to be back in physical classrooms with our students -- as soon as we can do so safely, without needlessly risking the lives and health of students, educators or members of our community," they wrote.
The Lake Oswego Education Association is also sharply critical of the move, issuing a statement Monday headlined, "Lake Oswego teachers don't want to die or kill their families," OPB reported.
"Over 500 children and school personnel have died from Covid-19 during this pandemic. Let us hope that the Bend La Pine community sees zero student or staff deaths. Let us keep safe so we can all meet up on the other side of this with no one missing."
Bend Senior High student Jade Jager, who attended Monday's event, said she fears returning to soon.
"’I'd be generally terrified," she said. "I have a brother with some auto-immune diseases -- not to mention, it’s a pandemic.”
Jager said she wants to see either cases decline or teachers get vaccinated before the schools reopen.
“It is just asking to spread the virus and asking to blow up," she said. "It is just going to detriment the population in Oregon and hurt so many people.”
The school district announced late Monday that more than 400 staff members will be invited this week to get the COVID-19 vaccine, while others must wait until at least next month, when further priorities are determined and more vaccines are available.
They also said a comprehensive distance learning option will be provided, though more details weren't immediately available.
Public Comments:
“I would like our district to offer three choices: In-person, CDL and BLPO. I am advocating for this because it’s the best thing we can do to serve all our families and to keep our community safe. I also must advocate for our educators. Some are eager to return to our buildings, and they should be allowed to do so. However, educators who do not feel comfortable should have the choice to remain in CDL with the families who feel the same.” Amy Tatum, Family Nurse Practitioner in Bend and Bend La Pine School Board member (Link to full statement here: https://www.facebook.com/amybtatom/posts/3745895185432674 )
“Currently, in CDL my child interacts with her teacher five days a week for one to three hours on any given day. During non-direct/live time her teacher has lesson plans, videos, podcasts that keep the kids engaged and actively learning. While of course this isn’t “ideal” it is far better than sending them into unsafe situations of in-person. My child is able to see her teacher, ask questions, feel connected; she is able to see her peers and engage in collaborative learning. CDL is currently the BEST way to keep our kids, teachers and community safe. Going to in-person learning at this time is irresponsible and a reprehensible decision.”—Monica Vines, Bend La Pine Schools Parent and Bend resident
“The exposure is just too great. I think each and every teacher in this district without exception, and that includes classified staff, should not be forced to return to a situation they feel is a risk to their well being. They should be afforded the same opportunity as the students to not return and to continue to teach remotely. The loud demands of some community members should not be allowed to put the welfare and health of others at risk.” Louise, Bend resident, parent of a Bend La Pine teacher, grandparent of Bend La Pine students
“By telling our students and families who are not planning to return to in-person instruction at this time that they have to leave their home school, leave their school community, their classmates, and the teachers and staff who have sustained them through this very difficult time… this goes against everything we know about what students and families need right now: stability, belonging, connection. Our students are not falling behind, they are surviving a pandemic. Continuing CDL will help those who need it to not only survive, but thrive.” –Emily Gibson, Bend La Pine teacher and Bend resident
“At a point when we are having state-wide, continuous spread, opening schools for in-person instruction can only be described as sociocidal.” --Jay Girard, RN, Bend resident
"I can't speak for the High School's plans, but I've learned that Middle Schoolers will be getting HALF as much direct schooling in hybrid than they have with CDL. Are two In-Person days that expose our kids and families to unnecessary danger, really so superior to 4 WebEx days of classes?" --Athey Moravetz, Bend resident
“Quite simply, it is not right to REQUIRE that ALL high school students must completely disrupt the routines and schedules they’ve worked so hard to get in place, in order to either switch to BLPO, or to be subjected to the risks of hybrid/in-person learning, to accomplish less than 7.5 hours per week of actual instructional time in the school building – in the weeks that aren’t disrupted by infections and exposures. Surely, the District can figure out a way to continue Comprehensive Distance Learning as an option for the remainder of this school year, and avoid the myriad negative effects that a significant number of the students in this district would otherwise be subjected to.” --Eric and Melissa Smith, Parents of a Bend La Pine high school student and Bend residents
Comments
36 Comments
If teachers don’t want to work, FIRE THEM, all of them. When they lose their paychecks, insurance, and retirement, they will rethink this. Total BS!
Agree
I agree! This is total BS.
Let’s just have the community step up for the teachers that opted out. Much like Crook County has done. And if you feel it’s unsafe to have your child attend, stick with remote learning.
You mean pay them if they refuse to do their job? Screw that.
Here is another side to the story that fear mongering liberal KTVZ wont share. Thats if they dont block my post like they do regularly because they are just like the rest of the control Nazis in Oregon.
https://centraloregondaily.com/parents-teachers-react-to-bend-la-pine-schools-reopening-plan/
We talked to parents for their reactions as well. Sure, link to our competition, we’ll just try to keep doing better. Competition makes everyone better.
“try to do better” ? HOW ??? By refusing to let your reporters go out and ask the real hard questions of Central Oregonians and Governor Brown ? You’ve not asked a single business in CO about their feelings towards the Governors lock-down orders ! All you do is report their “hardship” ! Schools ? No different ! You could have asked every teacher at Bend LaPine to comment on the months of back to school by Crook County teachers… but you didn’t ! You are not ‘trying to do better”- you are playing by Governor Kate Brown’s rules because you are part of the liberal mob- hating on conservative views with 97% negative coverage of the US President for four years and counting. Your time with President Trump is about up- you need a new shtick- whats it gonna be- “Hunter who” ??? Such shameful behavior ! You’ve sealed yer own fate- Central Oregonians have lost trust in your coverage- and that’s on you !
You are as full of untruths as always. We are doing just fine, despite you. (or to spite you?) You have no shame, and that’s evident every day in every way. Please waste less of my time or you might see your favorite platform for hate and ridicule go away.
Nobody asked you to respond to me- you can ignore my comments like you claim so many others do. As for untruths- the fact that you have allowed the poster known as anonymousktvz to attribute vocabulary made by him- and credited to me- is extremely deceitful- and you should acknowledge your blatant participation in this attempt to harass and bully me through such an outrageous act ! Such a new low- even for you !
Vaccinate the teachers and then open up the schools, in that order.
Well, because there are limited vaccines, kids probably won’t go back to school this year.
Its pretty hard to convince people that retuning to school is safe while we have armed terrorists breaking into our capitol building and threatening our governor. I will keep my child home for now.
Good.
No one is saying you don’t have that option, but people who want to have their kids back should have it as well. Plenty of teachers are ready and willing. Those that are not have 3 options: stay teaching remotely for the kids that are full time online, take an unpaid leave of absence for the year(their job will be there next year waiting), or quit. Pretty simple really.
Please stop calling your pets your “children”. It’s creepy!
I agree with the caution. We have the vaccine; let’s use it before any more unnecessary spread of the disease.
yawn
By all means let’s keep the Wal-Mart and trader Joes open and close the schools! No death from schools. Assimilate.
Think about it – you spend 15 to 30 minutes in WalMart while kids are in school for 6+ hours. I’d say that schools & classrooms have a much higher risk.
I say wait until the teachers are vaccinated before opening.
Classrooms are a closed group, trader Joes is not. 99.99% survival rate clown.
Bull. You come in contact with 100+ people every single time you walk into Walmart. In the current plan kids would come in contact with about 20 all day every day with the same people. Not even close to the same probability of getting infected.
think about it; you spend 15-30 minutes in line at Wal-art.
STILL a risk. Why are they allowed to be open. In Washington there was even a Costco recently with 150 employee outbreak and it never closed at all due it. If that crap can happen then kids can go to school.
https://www.ctvnews.ca/world/145-employees-at-costco-in-washington-state-test-positive-for-covid-19-store-remains-open-1.5250718
Must be ANTIFA and BLM because white privilege supremacists proud boys respect the while of law and our police officers. Where was Kyle?, he should have been guarding our capitol building and prevented the insurrection.
Now try again, putting your thoughts in a complete sentence. I feel like a online teacher. I should be getting paid their wages. That’s about what they do in a day currently.
If a teacher doesn’t want to go to the classroom, do they have the option of teaching the online portion? Otherwise, if you don’t show up for work you get fired, like all other jobs. Grocery store employees, Walmart, Costco, all of these people have shown up to work without complaining so you can buy a tv. Kids are not getting a education for almost a full year. They changed the grading process so kids CAN’T fail. WTF???
Not really news at all, we’ve all been saying this for 6 months. Who didn’t see this coming don’t? And teachers can’t quite figure out why they generally don’t get much sympathy from the general public. Next time you teachers are on your way home from enlightenment class or union rally take time stop by a real business and tell everyone to run home because the world is so scary. Pathetic bunch of brats.
Are the kids going to social distance in class and on the school buses?
probably equal to Costco or Walmart.
How about we also plant flags for all school aged children who have mental health issues now and have taken it to the last degree with suicide. I would wager there would be magnitudes higher of those then school aged kids that have died from Covid.
The teachers are more important than the kids, at least thats the message they are sending.
I wouldn’t lump all teachers into that category. The teachers union would be more accurate and yes they are the ones pulling the strings. Brown kneels to them.
Are they then going to take down 62% of the flags after they put them up to show the people that actual died from Covid?
strong post. Need proof.
Hopefully the school doesn’t pander to this very small select group of people. You will have people that oppose it even if there was no virus.