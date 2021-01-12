Oregon reports daily record-tying 54 COVID-19 deaths, 1,203 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 54 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, tying the daily record and raising the state's death toll to 1,667, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

"The high number of deaths serves as a reminder that the pandemic continues to pose a threat to our friends, neighbors, co-workers and communities," the OHA's news release late Tuesday afternoon said.

The rising case count that surged in November and December is one factor attributed to Tuesday's record-tying high death count.

The counting of deaths from death certificates may take time to process because they are determined by physicians and then sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further review before the cause of death is ultimately determined.

Once this information is confirmed, the information is reported back with a final cause of death to states. This lagging indicator is now being captured Tuesday.

The OHA also reported 1,203 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 127,780.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Tuesday, 10,465 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 6,668 vaccine doses were administered on Monday and 3,797 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 115,060 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

St. Charles Health System reported having given 4,539 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 403, which is six fewer than Monday. There are 93 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine more than Monday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

NOTE: Death details are being reviewed and will be posted in an updated version of this press release.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (16), Clackamas (98), Clatsop (11), Columbia (1), Coos (9), Crook (19), Curry (8), Deschutes (56), Douglas (21), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (61), Jefferson (19), Josephine (39), Klamath (46), Lake (3), Lane (89), Lincoln (6), Linn (24), Malheur (32), Marion (97), Morrow (4), Multnomah (265), Polk (10), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (53), Union (5), Wasco, (10), Washington (155) and Yamhill (21).

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information, including this graphic on vaccine sequencing.