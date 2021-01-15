Crook County outlines COVID-19 vaccine plans

Coronavirus

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As Crook County is allocated 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per week, groups have been scheduled to receive their dose in the order that was outlined by the governor and Oregon Health Authority as priority groups.

Vaccinations went first to Phase 1a priority groups, including hospital and front-line health care providers, and first responders including EMS, fire and law enforcement. Long-term care facilities are now being scheduled.

The Oregon Health Authority has asked that local public health departments and vaccine providers follow the priority lists as they are established. This is why scheduling has been limited to specific groups. Updated information about vaccine distribution can be found at https://covidvaccine.oregon.gov/.

A continued effort to reach all of the licensed and non-licensed health care providers and home health care providers is underway so that Phase 1a can quickly be completed.

The first priority has been Phase 1a groups 1-4. As this first phase nears an end, the Crook County Health Department is in planning for the next Phase 1b priority groups which includes K-12 teachers and staff for our local schools to begin on Monday, January 25th.

Our older adult groups will begin as soon as additional vaccine is available. The ability to vaccinate is highly dependent on the county receiving the allocated shipments of vaccine.

Over the past two weeks, with only 100 doses per week, it is taking more time than was hoped to get through Phase 1a groups and we ask our public to please be patient. No doses have been wasted in Crook County. The clinic schedule has been full every day, administering the vaccine.

The Crook County Health Department is posting daily updates on their web site to indicate which group we are currently vaccinating and a potential timeline of when others can start calling to schedule.

Crook County Health Department is receiving a very high number of calls, so if you can’t get through right away please be patient and our staff will get to you as soon as possible. The health department is also creating an online scheduling program that you will be able to visit the web site at www.co.crook.or.us/health and pick a day and time that is convenient for your schedule. Please visit our website regularly to get updates.

Please be aware that once the vaccine is more widely available, your medical providers will also be able to schedule you. This is a county wide effort to serve as many people as possible in the shortest amount of time possible. Please check with your medical provider for availability.

For more information or general questions, the Crook County Health Department is here to refer you to the right place to get answers - Office: 541-447-5165