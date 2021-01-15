Gov. Brown ‘shocked and appalled’ by ‘no federal reserve’ of vaccine doses

Coronavirus

Calls it 'deception on a national scale

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Friday the state’s efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations have been thrown in disarray because of “deception on a national scale” by the Trump administration.

Via Twitter on Friday morning the Democrat said she was told by General Gustave F. Perna, who leads the “Operation Warp Speed” federal vaccine effort, that states will not be receiving increased shipments of vaccines from the national stockpile next week “because there is no federal reserve of doses.”

Brown said she was demanding answers from federal officials and that she was “shocked and appalled" that they set an expectation on which they could not deliver. Brown scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon.

I am demanding answers from the Trump Administration. I am shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver, with such grave consequences. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) January 15, 2021

Governor Kate Brown Statement on Federal Reserve of COVID-19 Vaccines

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today issued the following statement on new information about the federal reserve of COVID-19 vaccines:

"Last night, I received disturbing news, confirmed to me directly by General Perna of Operation Warp Speed: States will not be receiving increased shipments of vaccines from the national stockpile next week, because there is no federal reserve of doses.

"I am demanding answers from the Trump Administration. I am shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver, with such grave consequences.

"This is a deception on a national scale. Oregon’s seniors, teachers, and all of us were depending on the promise of Oregon’s share of the federal reserve of vaccines being released to us."

A copy of a letter that Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen sent to U.S. DHS Secretary Azar about this discrepancy is available here.

Governor Brown will hold a press availability today at 2 p.m. to discuss the state's ongoing response to COVID-19.