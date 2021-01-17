Oregon reports 1,800th COVID-19 death, 799 new cases; vaccinations top 200K

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,800, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 799 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 133,205.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Sunday, OHA reported that 15,784 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 12,781 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday.

Based on updated totals, OHA is meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal of ensuring 12,000 vaccinations a day. The governor required the benchmark to be met by the end of the two-week period that began Jan. 4. On Sunday, we surpassed 200,000 doses of COVID vaccine administered to Oregonians.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 204,974 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 335,075 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 361, which is four fewer than Saturday. There are 95 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (12), Clackamas (66), Clatsop (16), Columbia (10), Coos (5), Crook (6), Curry (6), Deschutes (46), Douglas (11), Gilliam (3), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (30), Jefferson (15), Josephine (30), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (53), Lincoln (6), Linn (7), Malheur (7), Marion (86), Morrow (5), Multnomah (102), Polk (34), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (57), Union (10), Wasco (8), Washington (131), Yamhill (20).

Oregon’s 1,800th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 6 and died Dec. 25. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 568 5 Benton 1,695 14 Clackamas 11,642 138 Clatsop 686 5 Columbia 1,043 18 Coos 937 15 Crook 610 10 Curry 324 5 Deschutes 4,952 36 Douglas 1,677 43 Gilliam 51 1 Grant 213 1 Harney 175 4 Hood River 951 21 Jackson 6,892 85 Jefferson 1,702 25 Josephine 1,735 33 Klamath 2,428 38 Lake 230 5 Lane 8,272 108 Lincoln 991 17 Linn 3,108 46 Malheur 3,131 52 Marion 16,172 238 Morrow 933 10 Multnomah 28,337 458 Polk 2,446 40 Sherman 47 0 Tillamook 365 2 Umatilla 6,765 68 Union 1,114 16 Wallowa 96 3 Wasco 1,071 23 Washington 18,644 171 Wheeler 20 1 Yamhill 3,182 45 Total 133,205 1,800

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports Received 1/16

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 57 6 63 9.5% Benton 298 11 309 3.6% Clackamas 1,178 65 1,243 5.2% Clatsop 185 12 197 6.1% Columbia 133 12 145 8.3% Coos 194 6 200 3.0% Crook 65 11 76 14.5% Curry 114 2 116 1.7% Deschutes 502 40 542 7.4% Douglas 158 8 166 4.8% Gilliam 20 1 21 4.8% Grant 54 0 54 0.0% Harney 3 2 5 40.0% Hood River 119 7 126 5.6% Jackson 853 35 888 3.9% Jefferson 58 4 62 6.5% Josephine 210 12 222 5.4% Klamath 182 17 199 8.5% Lake 32 5 37 13.5% Lane 1,404 53 1,457 3.6% Lincoln 81 1 82 1.2% Linn 229 4 233 1.7% Malheur 79 5 84 6.0% Marion 1,104 105 1,209 8.7% Morrow 21 0 21 0.0% Multnomah 2,920 138 3,058 4.5% Polk 182 18 200 9.0% Sherman 4 0 4 0.0% Tillamook 59 2 61 3.3% Umatilla 196 42 238 17.6% Union 11 0 11 0.0% Wallowa 4 0 4 0.0% Wasco 151 7 158 4.4% Washington 1,857 157 2,014 7.8% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yamhill 514 14 528 2.7% Statewide 13,232 802 14,034 5.7%

Total ELRs Received

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 6,235 1,514 7,749 19.5% Benton 82,910 2,586 85,496 3.0% Clackamas 290,502 16,504 307,006 5.4% Clatsop 22,758 1,144 23,902 4.8% Columbia 27,357 1,334 28,691 4.6% Coos 24,522 836 25,358 3.3% Crook 10,100 841 10,941 7.7% Curry 6,528 244 6,772 3.6% Deschutes 109,196 6,739 115,935 5.8% Douglas 41,978 1,435 43,413 3.3% Gilliam 742 28 770 3.6% Grant 2,906 168 3,074 5.5% Harney 2,227 175 2,402 7.3% Hood River 21,063 1,210 22,273 5.4% Jackson 134,700 8,654 143,354 6.0% Jefferson 12,432 1,484 13,916 10.7% Josephine 35,339 1,650 36,989 4.5% Klamath 31,728 2,487 34,215 7.3% Lake 1,736 265 2,001 13.2% Lane 263,859 8,542 272,401 3.1% Lincoln 30,215 1,968 32,183 6.1% Linn 84,875 5,764 90,639 6.4% Malheur 15,257 4,406 19,663 22.4% Marion 219,488 22,821 242,309 9.4% Morrow 4,709 1,070 5,779 18.5% Multnomah 664,165 39,767 703,932 5.6% Polk 44,369 3,094 47,463 6.5% Sherman 968 42 1,010 4.2% Tillamook 9,569 324 9,893 3.3% Umatilla 43,306 6,966 50,272 13.9% Union 8,544 877 9,421 9.3% Wallowa 1,679 58 1,737 3.3% Wasco 21,501 1,143 22,644 5.0% Washington 418,623 26,381 445,004 5.9% Wheeler 280 18 298 6.0% Yamhill 83,344 4,374 87,718 5.0% Statewide 2,779,710 176,913 2,956,623 6.0%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.