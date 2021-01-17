Oregon reports 1,800th COVID-19 death, 799 new cases; vaccinations top 200K
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,800, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 799 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 133,205.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Sunday, OHA reported that 15,784 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 12,781 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday.
Based on updated totals, OHA is meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal of ensuring 12,000 vaccinations a day. The governor required the benchmark to be met by the end of the two-week period that began Jan. 4. On Sunday, we surpassed 200,000 doses of COVID vaccine administered to Oregonians.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 204,974 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).
To date, 335,075 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 361, which is four fewer than Saturday. There are 95 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (12), Clackamas (66), Clatsop (16), Columbia (10), Coos (5), Crook (6), Curry (6), Deschutes (46), Douglas (11), Gilliam (3), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (30), Jefferson (15), Josephine (30), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (53), Lincoln (6), Linn (7), Malheur (7), Marion (86), Morrow (5), Multnomah (102), Polk (34), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (57), Union (10), Wasco (8), Washington (131), Yamhill (20).
Oregon’s 1,800th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 6 and died Dec. 25. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|568
|5
|Benton
|1,695
|14
|Clackamas
|11,642
|138
|Clatsop
|686
|5
|Columbia
|1,043
|18
|Coos
|937
|15
|Crook
|610
|10
|Curry
|324
|5
|Deschutes
|4,952
|36
|Douglas
|1,677
|43
|Gilliam
|51
|1
|Grant
|213
|1
|Harney
|175
|4
|Hood River
|951
|21
|Jackson
|6,892
|85
|Jefferson
|1,702
|25
|Josephine
|1,735
|33
|Klamath
|2,428
|38
|Lake
|230
|5
|Lane
|8,272
|108
|Lincoln
|991
|17
|Linn
|3,108
|46
|Malheur
|3,131
|52
|Marion
|16,172
|238
|Morrow
|933
|10
|Multnomah
|28,337
|458
|Polk
|2,446
|40
|Sherman
|47
|0
|Tillamook
|365
|2
|Umatilla
|6,765
|68
|Union
|1,114
|16
|Wallowa
|96
|3
|Wasco
|1,071
|23
|Washington
|18,644
|171
|Wheeler
|20
|1
|Yamhill
|3,182
|45
|Total
|133,205
|1,800
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports Received 1/16
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|57
|6
|63
|9.5%
|Benton
|298
|11
|309
|3.6%
|Clackamas
|1,178
|65
|1,243
|5.2%
|Clatsop
|185
|12
|197
|6.1%
|Columbia
|133
|12
|145
|8.3%
|Coos
|194
|6
|200
|3.0%
|Crook
|65
|11
|76
|14.5%
|Curry
|114
|2
|116
|1.7%
|Deschutes
|502
|40
|542
|7.4%
|Douglas
|158
|8
|166
|4.8%
|Gilliam
|20
|1
|21
|4.8%
|Grant
|54
|0
|54
|0.0%
|Harney
|3
|2
|5
|40.0%
|Hood River
|119
|7
|126
|5.6%
|Jackson
|853
|35
|888
|3.9%
|Jefferson
|58
|4
|62
|6.5%
|Josephine
|210
|12
|222
|5.4%
|Klamath
|182
|17
|199
|8.5%
|Lake
|32
|5
|37
|13.5%
|Lane
|1,404
|53
|1,457
|3.6%
|Lincoln
|81
|1
|82
|1.2%
|Linn
|229
|4
|233
|1.7%
|Malheur
|79
|5
|84
|6.0%
|Marion
|1,104
|105
|1,209
|8.7%
|Morrow
|21
|0
|21
|0.0%
|Multnomah
|2,920
|138
|3,058
|4.5%
|Polk
|182
|18
|200
|9.0%
|Sherman
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|59
|2
|61
|3.3%
|Umatilla
|196
|42
|238
|17.6%
|Union
|11
|0
|11
|0.0%
|Wallowa
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Wasco
|151
|7
|158
|4.4%
|Washington
|1,857
|157
|2,014
|7.8%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|514
|14
|528
|2.7%
|Statewide
|13,232
|802
|14,034
|5.7%
Total ELRs Received
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|6,235
|1,514
|7,749
|19.5%
|Benton
|82,910
|2,586
|85,496
|3.0%
|Clackamas
|290,502
|16,504
|307,006
|5.4%
|Clatsop
|22,758
|1,144
|23,902
|4.8%
|Columbia
|27,357
|1,334
|28,691
|4.6%
|Coos
|24,522
|836
|25,358
|3.3%
|Crook
|10,100
|841
|10,941
|7.7%
|Curry
|6,528
|244
|6,772
|3.6%
|Deschutes
|109,196
|6,739
|115,935
|5.8%
|Douglas
|41,978
|1,435
|43,413
|3.3%
|Gilliam
|742
|28
|770
|3.6%
|Grant
|2,906
|168
|3,074
|5.5%
|Harney
|2,227
|175
|2,402
|7.3%
|Hood River
|21,063
|1,210
|22,273
|5.4%
|Jackson
|134,700
|8,654
|143,354
|6.0%
|Jefferson
|12,432
|1,484
|13,916
|10.7%
|Josephine
|35,339
|1,650
|36,989
|4.5%
|Klamath
|31,728
|2,487
|34,215
|7.3%
|Lake
|1,736
|265
|2,001
|13.2%
|Lane
|263,859
|8,542
|272,401
|3.1%
|Lincoln
|30,215
|1,968
|32,183
|6.1%
|Linn
|84,875
|5,764
|90,639
|6.4%
|Malheur
|15,257
|4,406
|19,663
|22.4%
|Marion
|219,488
|22,821
|242,309
|9.4%
|Morrow
|4,709
|1,070
|5,779
|18.5%
|Multnomah
|664,165
|39,767
|703,932
|5.6%
|Polk
|44,369
|3,094
|47,463
|6.5%
|Sherman
|968
|42
|1,010
|4.2%
|Tillamook
|9,569
|324
|9,893
|3.3%
|Umatilla
|43,306
|6,966
|50,272
|13.9%
|Union
|8,544
|877
|9,421
|9.3%
|Wallowa
|1,679
|58
|1,737
|3.3%
|Wasco
|21,501
|1,143
|22,644
|5.0%
|Washington
|418,623
|26,381
|445,004
|5.9%
|Wheeler
|280
|18
|298
|6.0%
|Yamhill
|83,344
|4,374
|87,718
|5.0%
|Statewide
|2,779,710
|176,913
|2,956,623
|6.0%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.
