3 more Oregon state prison inmates with COVID-19 die; 7 in a week at Two Rivers

Coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State officials say three more people who were incarcerated in Oregon prisons have died after contracting COVID-19.

The Oregon Department of Corrections said Thursday that two men at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla who were both between 70 and 80 years old died at a local hospital this week.

Officials also said a man who was between 55 and 65 years old at Oregon State Penitentiary died Thursday at a nearby hospital.

Officials say he was the 36th person to die in Oregon prisons after testing positive for COVID-19. They say the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the Medical Examiner will determine cause of death, which is standard practice.

The agency noted that seven Two Rivers inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in the past week.