Oregon reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 2 from Crook County; 775 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 13 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including two Crook County residents, raising the state’s death toll to 1,877, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 775 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 137,600.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Saturday, OHA reported that 15,461 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 11,151 vaccine doses were administered Friday and 4,310 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 285,914 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 492,450 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 310, which is seven fewer than Friday. There are 83 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

Note: Updated information is available about Oregon’s 1,798th COVID-19 related death, which was reported Jan. 16 as a 71-year-old man in Jackson County. The updated death certificate does not list COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or as a significant condition that contributed to his death, and he is no longer considered a COVID-19 related death or case.

Because of this error, we are renumbering our reported deaths, starting with 1,865 Saturday, OHA said.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (25), Clackamas (51), Columbia (7), Coos (12), Crook (7), Deschutes (43), Douglas (10), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (49), Jefferson (7), Josephine (7), Klamath (19), Lake (4), Lane (75), Lincoln (8), Linn (15), Malheur (9), Marion (94), Morrow (1), Multnomah (112), Polk (29), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (35), Union (6), Wasco (12), Washington (106) and Yamhill (25).

Here is more information on the deaths reported Saturday

Oregon’s 1,865th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Jan. 16 and died on Jan. 21 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,866th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 21 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,867th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 21 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,868th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Jan. 16 at Boise VA Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,869th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Jan. 21 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,870th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on Jan. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,871st COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 11 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,872nd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Jan. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,873rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 11 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,874th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,875th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Jan. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,876th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 11 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,877th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Jan. 16 at Good Shepherd Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 582 5 Benton 1,817 14 Clackamas 11,989 141 Clatsop 707 5 Columbia 1,075 18 Coos 983 15 Crook 652 13 Curry 324 5 Deschutes 5,171 40 Douglas 1,759 44 Gilliam 53 1 Grant 217 1 Harney 180 6 Hood River 976 21 Jackson 7,122 95 Jefferson 1,734 25 Josephine 1,826 36 Klamath 2,524 46 Lake 248 5 Lane 8,724 113 Lincoln 1,027 17 Linn 3,194 49 Malheur 3,198 55 Marion 16,668 247 Morrow 963 10 Multnomah 29,040 464 Polk 2,563 40 Sherman 47 0 Tillamook 369 2 Umatilla 6,976 73 Union 1,146 17 Wallowa 99 3 Wasco 1,063 23 Washington 18,512 171 Wheeler 20 1 Yamhill 3,162 45 Total 132,412 1,799

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 1/22

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 44 4 48 8.3% Benton 611 31 642 4.8% Clackamas 1,554 59 1,613 3.7% Clatsop 92 2 94 2.1% Columbia 145 6 151 4.0% Coos 146 10 156 6.4% Crook 56 3 59 5.1% Curry 90 0 90 0.0% Deschutes 524 23 547 4.2% Douglas 184 7 191 3.7% Gilliam 2 0 2 0.0% Grant 7 0 7 0.0% Harney 5 1 6 16.7% Hood River 139 3 142 2.1% Jackson 842 38 880 4.3% Jefferson 45 3 48 6.3% Josephine 237 20 257 7.8% Klamath 191 24 215 11.2% Lake 98 3 101 3.0% Lane 1,857 62 1,919 3.2% Lincoln 159 8 167 4.8% Linn 556 23 579 4.0% Malheur 54 4 58 6.9% Marion 1,281 108 1,389 7.8% Morrow 21 0 21 0.0% Multnomah 3,502 127 3,629 3.5% Polk 358 30 388 7.7% Sherman 2 0 2 0.0% Tillamook 59 2 61 3.3% Umatilla 157 29 186 15.6% Union 55 5 60 8.3% Wallowa 6 0 6 0.0% Wasco 89 10 99 10.1% Washington 2,214 123 2,337 5.3% Wheeler 2 1 3 33.3% Yamhill 483 30 513 5.8% Statewide 15,867 799 16,666 4.8%

Total ELRs Received

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 6,639 1,572 8,211 19.1% Benton 86,381 2,738 89,119 3.1% Clackamas 299,641 16,967 316,608 5.4% Clatsop 23,400 1,172 24,572 4.8% Columbia 28,171 1,377 29,548 4.7% Coos 25,368 876 26,244 3.3% Crook 10,457 884 11,341 7.8% Curry 6,821 251 7,072 3.5% Deschutes 112,291 6,942 119,233 5.8% Douglas 43,468 1,495 44,963 3.3% Gilliam 752 28 780 3.6% Grant 2,988 170 3,158 5.4% Harney 2,273 177 2,450 7.2% Hood River 21,922 1,233 23,155 5.3% Jackson 139,819 8,909 148,728 6.0% Jefferson 12,910 1,504 14,414 10.4% Josephine 36,859 1,754 38,613 4.5% Klamath 32,899 2,569 35,468 7.2% Lake 1,866 274 2,140 12.8% Lane 278,866 9,035 287,901 3.1% Lincoln 30,946 2,009 32,955 6.1% Linn 88,542 5,900 94,442 6.2% Malheur 15,688 4,502 20,190 22.3% Marion 226,596 23,524 250,120 9.4% Morrow 4,837 1,107 5,944 18.6% Multnomah 685,143 40,691 725,834 5.6% Polk 46,098 3,221 49,319 6.5% Sherman 981 43 1,024 4.2% Tillamook 9,815 329 10,144 3.2% Umatilla 44,458 7,178 51,636 13.9% Union 8,718 900 9,618 9.4% Wallowa 1,753 59 1,812 3.3% Wasco 22,522 1,182 23,704 5.0% Washington 431,637 27,063 458,700 5.9% Wheeler 289 19 308 6.2% Yamhill 86,461 4,529 90,990 5.0% Statewide 2,878,275 182,183 3,060,458 6.0%

Learn more about COVID-19, vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.

OHA's COVID-19 data dashboards are at: https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/OregonsCOVID-19DataDashboards-TableofContents/TableofContentsStatewide