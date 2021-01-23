Oregon reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 2 from Crook County; 775 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 13 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including two Crook County residents, raising the state’s death toll to 1,877, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA also reported 775 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 137,600.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Saturday, OHA reported that 15,461 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 11,151 vaccine doses were administered Friday and 4,310 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 285,914 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).
To date, 492,450 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 310, which is seven fewer than Friday. There are 83 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Friday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
Note: Updated information is available about Oregon’s 1,798th COVID-19 related death, which was reported Jan. 16 as a 71-year-old man in Jackson County. The updated death certificate does not list COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or as a significant condition that contributed to his death, and he is no longer considered a COVID-19 related death or case.
Because of this error, we are renumbering our reported deaths, starting with 1,865 Saturday, OHA said.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (25), Clackamas (51), Columbia (7), Coos (12), Crook (7), Deschutes (43), Douglas (10), Gilliam (1), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (49), Jefferson (7), Josephine (7), Klamath (19), Lake (4), Lane (75), Lincoln (8), Linn (15), Malheur (9), Marion (94), Morrow (1), Multnomah (112), Polk (29), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (35), Union (6), Wasco (12), Washington (106) and Yamhill (25).
Here is more information on the deaths reported Saturday
Oregon’s 1,865th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Jan. 16 and died on Jan. 21 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,866th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 21 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,867th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 21 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,868th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Jan. 16 at Boise VA Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,869th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Jan. 21 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Idaho. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,870th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on Jan. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,871st COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Jan. 11 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,872nd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Jan. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,873rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Jan. 11 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1,874th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,875th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Jan. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,876th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 11 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,877th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Jan. 16 at Good Shepherd Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|582
|5
|Benton
|1,817
|14
|Clackamas
|11,989
|141
|Clatsop
|707
|5
|Columbia
|1,075
|18
|Coos
|983
|15
|Crook
|652
|13
|Curry
|324
|5
|Deschutes
|5,171
|40
|Douglas
|1,759
|44
|Gilliam
|53
|1
|Grant
|217
|1
|Harney
|180
|6
|Hood River
|976
|21
|Jackson
|7,122
|95
|Jefferson
|1,734
|25
|Josephine
|1,826
|36
|Klamath
|2,524
|46
|Lake
|248
|5
|Lane
|8,724
|113
|Lincoln
|1,027
|17
|Linn
|3,194
|49
|Malheur
|3,198
|55
|Marion
|16,668
|247
|Morrow
|963
|10
|Multnomah
|29,040
|464
|Polk
|2,563
|40
|Sherman
|47
|0
|Tillamook
|369
|2
|Umatilla
|6,976
|73
|Union
|1,146
|17
|Wallowa
|99
|3
|Wasco
|1,063
|23
|Washington
|18,512
|171
|Wheeler
|20
|1
|Yamhill
|3,162
|45
|Total
|132,412
|1,799
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 1/22
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|44
|4
|48
|8.3%
|Benton
|611
|31
|642
|4.8%
|Clackamas
|1,554
|59
|1,613
|3.7%
|Clatsop
|92
|2
|94
|2.1%
|Columbia
|145
|6
|151
|4.0%
|Coos
|146
|10
|156
|6.4%
|Crook
|56
|3
|59
|5.1%
|Curry
|90
|0
|90
|0.0%
|Deschutes
|524
|23
|547
|4.2%
|Douglas
|184
|7
|191
|3.7%
|Gilliam
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Grant
|7
|0
|7
|0.0%
|Harney
|5
|1
|6
|16.7%
|Hood River
|139
|3
|142
|2.1%
|Jackson
|842
|38
|880
|4.3%
|Jefferson
|45
|3
|48
|6.3%
|Josephine
|237
|20
|257
|7.8%
|Klamath
|191
|24
|215
|11.2%
|Lake
|98
|3
|101
|3.0%
|Lane
|1,857
|62
|1,919
|3.2%
|Lincoln
|159
|8
|167
|4.8%
|Linn
|556
|23
|579
|4.0%
|Malheur
|54
|4
|58
|6.9%
|Marion
|1,281
|108
|1,389
|7.8%
|Morrow
|21
|0
|21
|0.0%
|Multnomah
|3,502
|127
|3,629
|3.5%
|Polk
|358
|30
|388
|7.7%
|Sherman
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|59
|2
|61
|3.3%
|Umatilla
|157
|29
|186
|15.6%
|Union
|55
|5
|60
|8.3%
|Wallowa
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Wasco
|89
|10
|99
|10.1%
|Washington
|2,214
|123
|2,337
|5.3%
|Wheeler
|2
|1
|3
|33.3%
|Yamhill
|483
|30
|513
|5.8%
|Statewide
|15,867
|799
|16,666
|4.8%
Total ELRs Received
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|6,639
|1,572
|8,211
|19.1%
|Benton
|86,381
|2,738
|89,119
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|299,641
|16,967
|316,608
|5.4%
|Clatsop
|23,400
|1,172
|24,572
|4.8%
|Columbia
|28,171
|1,377
|29,548
|4.7%
|Coos
|25,368
|876
|26,244
|3.3%
|Crook
|10,457
|884
|11,341
|7.8%
|Curry
|6,821
|251
|7,072
|3.5%
|Deschutes
|112,291
|6,942
|119,233
|5.8%
|Douglas
|43,468
|1,495
|44,963
|3.3%
|Gilliam
|752
|28
|780
|3.6%
|Grant
|2,988
|170
|3,158
|5.4%
|Harney
|2,273
|177
|2,450
|7.2%
|Hood River
|21,922
|1,233
|23,155
|5.3%
|Jackson
|139,819
|8,909
|148,728
|6.0%
|Jefferson
|12,910
|1,504
|14,414
|10.4%
|Josephine
|36,859
|1,754
|38,613
|4.5%
|Klamath
|32,899
|2,569
|35,468
|7.2%
|Lake
|1,866
|274
|2,140
|12.8%
|Lane
|278,866
|9,035
|287,901
|3.1%
|Lincoln
|30,946
|2,009
|32,955
|6.1%
|Linn
|88,542
|5,900
|94,442
|6.2%
|Malheur
|15,688
|4,502
|20,190
|22.3%
|Marion
|226,596
|23,524
|250,120
|9.4%
|Morrow
|4,837
|1,107
|5,944
|18.6%
|Multnomah
|685,143
|40,691
|725,834
|5.6%
|Polk
|46,098
|3,221
|49,319
|6.5%
|Sherman
|981
|43
|1,024
|4.2%
|Tillamook
|9,815
|329
|10,144
|3.2%
|Umatilla
|44,458
|7,178
|51,636
|13.9%
|Union
|8,718
|900
|9,618
|9.4%
|Wallowa
|1,753
|59
|1,812
|3.3%
|Wasco
|22,522
|1,182
|23,704
|5.0%
|Washington
|431,637
|27,063
|458,700
|5.9%
|Wheeler
|289
|19
|308
|6.2%
|Yamhill
|86,461
|4,529
|90,990
|5.0%
|Statewide
|2,878,275
|182,183
|3,060,458
|6.0%
Learn more about COVID-19, vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.
OHA's COVID-19 data dashboards are at: https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/OregonsCOVID-19DataDashboards-TableofContents/TableofContentsStatewide
Comments
1 Comment
Jan. 22, only 18 covid patients in St. Charles???? BUT BUT BUT What about the Christmas Surge? The thanksgiving surge never happened either. It’s almost as if mainstream media just wants to scare us into submission.
AND, just after Biden becomes president Democrat run Chicago now going to open bars????? In the middle of a pandemic???https://chicago.suntimes.com/coronavirus/2021/1/22/22244431/chicago-coronavirus-restaurants-bars-reopen-indoor-service-illinois-pritzker-covid-jan-22
AND another democrat run state Michigan that shut everything down is now going to also let bars reopen during a pandemic???? Right after the election, so strange, I think I saw posts on here that this would happen. https://www.bridgemi.com/michigan-health-watch/michigan-bars-restaurants-can-reopen-feb-1-restrictions-state-says
What is going on??? Another Democrat run state Massachusetts easing off restrictions at the same time as all of these other demonrat run states????? https://www.boston.com/food/restaurants/2021/01/21/curfew-lifted-restaurants-react
Washington DC. “The reopening of indoor dining — at 25 percent capacity — comes as D.C. has recorded its highest rate of new COVID-19 cases yet: 45.9 per 100,000 people”. What are they doing opening up with highest recorded rate of covid???? BUT BUT BUT WHAT ABOUT THE SCIENCE??????? BTW, Democratic state. https://dc.eater.com/2021/1/22/22244371/indoor-dining-dc-covid-19-restaurant-reopenings-january-22
Anyone else find this strange? I thought using science of high covid numbers, we shouldn’t leave our house and let small business open? The good news is that Oregon is a Democrat run state and my guess is that our own Covid Kate will soon follow this agenda that basically is a slap in the face of every restaurant that has been destroyed. Because, these sickos are not using science, they are using politics.