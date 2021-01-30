Oregon reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 2 in Deschutes County

Coronavirus

Gov. Brown directs OHA to release more details on deaths weekly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 19 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including two in Deschutes County, raising the state’s death toll to 1,957, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 707 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state's total to 142,416 cases.

After criticism arose over OHA's decision to stop releasing detailed daily information on the COVID-19 deaths, Gov. Kate Brown directed the agency to continue doing so, on a weekly basis.

In a pandemic, Oregonians must have access to timely info to keep themselves & their families safe. I have directed @OHAOregon to disclose all data on COVID-19 deaths weekly, including the date the individual tested positive, their age, location & underlying health conditions. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) January 29, 2021

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Saturday, OHA reported that 25,500 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 19,867 doses were administered on Friday and 5,633 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 407,869 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 665,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 280, which is eight fewer than Friday. There are 67 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (64), Columbia (14), Coos (15), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (26), Douglas (8), Hood River (6), Jackson (42), Jefferson (8), Josephine (30), Klamath (22), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (5), Linn (18), Malheur (9), Marion (63), Morrow (7), Multnomah (122), Polk (25), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (5), Wasco (9), Washington (82), and Yamhill (12).

New deaths by age group

<29 0 30-39 0 40-49 0 50-59 0 60-69 3 70-79 3 80+ 13 total 19

County Cases1 Total deaths2 Baker 589 5 Benton 1899 14 Clackamas 12469 145 Clatsop 732 5 Columbia 1116 19 Coos 1086 16 Crook 689 15 Curry 330 5 Deschutes 5403 45 Douglas 1850 48 Gilliam 53 1 Grant 217 1 Harney 194 6 Hood River 1012 24 Jackson 7456 100 Jefferson 1774 25 Josephine 1954 36 Klamath 2634 52 Lake 268 6 Lane 9091 113 Lincoln 1066 18 Linn 3305 50 Malheur 3259 56 Marion 17181 259 Morrow 986 11 Multnomah 29920 474 Polk 2684 41 Sherman 49 0 Tillamook 378 2 Umatilla 7150 74 Union 1173 18 Wallowa 100 3 Wasco 1159 23 Washington 19769 191 Wheeler 22 1 Yamhill 3399 55 Grand Total 142,416 1,957

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 1/29

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 173 5 178 2.8% Benton 571 10 581 1.7% Clackamas 1462 75 1537 4.9% Clatsop 189 3 192 1.6% Columbia 174 11 185 5.9% Coos 280 21 301 7.0% Crook 75 5 80 6.3% Curry 30 0 30 0.0% Deschutes 602 18 620 2.9% Douglas 228 4 232 1.7% Gilliam 4 0 4 0.0% Grant 6 0 6 0.0% Harney 11 0 11 0.0% Hood River 112 4 116 3.4% Jackson 856 70 926 7.6% Jefferson 95 7 102 6.9% Josephine 391 27 418 6.5% Klamath 280 14 294 4.8% Lake 13 1 14 7.1% Lane 2035 62 2097 3.0% Lincoln 73 9 82 11.0% Linn 730 30 760 3.9% Malheur 66 7 73 9.6% Marion 1408 111 1519 7.3% Morrow 67 11 78 14.1% Multnomah 4081 149 4230 3.5% Polk 233 13 246 5.3% Sherman 2 1 3 33.3% Tillamook 36 2 38 5.3% Umatilla 191 32 223 14.3% Union 27 1 28 3.6% Wallowa 16 0 16 0.0% Wasco 131 7 138 5.1% Washington 2152 113 2265 5.0% Wheeler 2 0 2 0.0% Yamhill 675 21 696 3.0% Statewide 17477 844 18321 4.6%

Total ELRs Received

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 7017 1617 8634 18.7% Benton 91017 2868 93885 3.1% Clackamas 309933 17589 327522 5.4% Clatsop 24182 1202 25384 4.7% Columbia 29148 1426 30574 4.7% Coos 26710 1083 27793 3.9% Crook 10837 920 11757 7.8% Curry 7035 257 7292 3.5% Deschutes 116176 7113 123289 5.8% Douglas 45249 1616 46865 3.4% Gilliam 765 28 793 3.5% Grant 3115 172 3287 5.2% Harney 2325 180 2505 7.2% Hood River 22859 1267 24126 5.3% Jackson 145484 9372 154856 6.1% Jefferson 13338 1532 14870 10.3% Josephine 38477 1872 40349 4.6% Klamath 34139 2669 36808 7.3% Lake 2149 283 2432 11.6% Lane 295252 10017 305269 3.3% Lincoln 31792 2061 33853 6.1% Linn 92945 6107 99052 6.2% Malheur 16173 4592 20765 22.1% Marion 234824 24260 259084 9.4% Morrow 5018 1140 6158 18.5% Multnomah 710319 41721 752040 5.5% Polk 47782 3349 51131 6.5% Sherman 1003 44 1047 4.2% Tillamook 10114 342 10456 3.3% Umatilla 45727 7370 53097 13.9% Union 8974 919 9893 9.3% Wallowa 1813 59 1872 3.2% Wasco 23569 1224 24793 4.9% Washington 446693 27784 474477 5.9% Wheeler 298 20 318 6.3% Yamhill 90064 4681 94745 4.9% Statewide 2992315 188756 3181071 5.9%

Server maintenance

OHA scheduled time to perform server and file migration maintenance on its data management system known as the Oregon Pandemic Emergency Response Application (OPERA). OPERA serves as the state’s database for COVID-19 cases.

OPERA will be down from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today, Saturday, Jan. 30. The work being done means that OHA’s Health Information Center will not be reporting information on COVID-19 cases and deaths on Sunday. We may see an increase in the total number of cases reported on Monday as laboratory results that were reported on Saturday will not be processed until Sunday.

OHA’s daily media releases will return on Monday, Feb. 1.

In addition to OPERA, the Oregon COVID-19 Reporting Portal was down from 10—11 a.m. on Saturday to allow for server maintenance to take place. Providers were unable to submit test results in the portal during that time.

