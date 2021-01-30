Oregon reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 2 in Deschutes County
Gov. Brown directs OHA to release more details on deaths weekly
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 19 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including two in Deschutes County, raising the state’s death toll to 1,957, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA also reported 707 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state's total to 142,416 cases.
After criticism arose over OHA's decision to stop releasing detailed daily information on the COVID-19 deaths, Gov. Kate Brown directed the agency to continue doing so, on a weekly basis.
In a pandemic, Oregonians must have access to timely info to keep themselves & their families safe. I have directed @OHAOregon to disclose all data on COVID-19 deaths weekly, including the date the individual tested positive, their age, location & underlying health conditions.— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) January 29, 2021
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Saturday, OHA reported that 25,500 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 19,867 doses were administered on Friday and 5,633 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 407,869 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 665,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 280, which is eight fewer than Friday. There are 67 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Friday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (64), Columbia (14), Coos (15), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (26), Douglas (8), Hood River (6), Jackson (42), Jefferson (8), Josephine (30), Klamath (22), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (5), Linn (18), Malheur (9), Marion (63), Morrow (7), Multnomah (122), Polk (25), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (5), Wasco (9), Washington (82), and Yamhill (12).
New deaths by age group
|<29
|0
|30-39
|0
|40-49
|0
|50-59
|0
|60-69
|3
|70-79
|3
|80+
|13
|total
|19
|County
|Cases1
|Total deaths2
|Baker
|589
|5
|Benton
|1899
|14
|Clackamas
|12469
|145
|Clatsop
|732
|5
|Columbia
|1116
|19
|Coos
|1086
|16
|Crook
|689
|15
|Curry
|330
|5
|Deschutes
|5403
|45
|Douglas
|1850
|48
|Gilliam
|53
|1
|Grant
|217
|1
|Harney
|194
|6
|Hood River
|1012
|24
|Jackson
|7456
|100
|Jefferson
|1774
|25
|Josephine
|1954
|36
|Klamath
|2634
|52
|Lake
|268
|6
|Lane
|9091
|113
|Lincoln
|1066
|18
|Linn
|3305
|50
|Malheur
|3259
|56
|Marion
|17181
|259
|Morrow
|986
|11
|Multnomah
|29920
|474
|Polk
|2684
|41
|Sherman
|49
|0
|Tillamook
|378
|2
|Umatilla
|7150
|74
|Union
|1173
|18
|Wallowa
|100
|3
|Wasco
|1159
|23
|Washington
|19769
|191
|Wheeler
|22
|1
|Yamhill
|3399
|55
|Grand Total
|142,416
|1,957
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 1/29
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|173
|5
|178
|2.8%
|Benton
|571
|10
|581
|1.7%
|Clackamas
|1462
|75
|1537
|4.9%
|Clatsop
|189
|3
|192
|1.6%
|Columbia
|174
|11
|185
|5.9%
|Coos
|280
|21
|301
|7.0%
|Crook
|75
|5
|80
|6.3%
|Curry
|30
|0
|30
|0.0%
|Deschutes
|602
|18
|620
|2.9%
|Douglas
|228
|4
|232
|1.7%
|Gilliam
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Grant
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Harney
|11
|0
|11
|0.0%
|Hood River
|112
|4
|116
|3.4%
|Jackson
|856
|70
|926
|7.6%
|Jefferson
|95
|7
|102
|6.9%
|Josephine
|391
|27
|418
|6.5%
|Klamath
|280
|14
|294
|4.8%
|Lake
|13
|1
|14
|7.1%
|Lane
|2035
|62
|2097
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|73
|9
|82
|11.0%
|Linn
|730
|30
|760
|3.9%
|Malheur
|66
|7
|73
|9.6%
|Marion
|1408
|111
|1519
|7.3%
|Morrow
|67
|11
|78
|14.1%
|Multnomah
|4081
|149
|4230
|3.5%
|Polk
|233
|13
|246
|5.3%
|Sherman
|2
|1
|3
|33.3%
|Tillamook
|36
|2
|38
|5.3%
|Umatilla
|191
|32
|223
|14.3%
|Union
|27
|1
|28
|3.6%
|Wallowa
|16
|0
|16
|0.0%
|Wasco
|131
|7
|138
|5.1%
|Washington
|2152
|113
|2265
|5.0%
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|675
|21
|696
|3.0%
|Statewide
|17477
|844
|18321
|4.6%
Total ELRs Received
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|7017
|1617
|8634
|18.7%
|Benton
|91017
|2868
|93885
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|309933
|17589
|327522
|5.4%
|Clatsop
|24182
|1202
|25384
|4.7%
|Columbia
|29148
|1426
|30574
|4.7%
|Coos
|26710
|1083
|27793
|3.9%
|Crook
|10837
|920
|11757
|7.8%
|Curry
|7035
|257
|7292
|3.5%
|Deschutes
|116176
|7113
|123289
|5.8%
|Douglas
|45249
|1616
|46865
|3.4%
|Gilliam
|765
|28
|793
|3.5%
|Grant
|3115
|172
|3287
|5.2%
|Harney
|2325
|180
|2505
|7.2%
|Hood River
|22859
|1267
|24126
|5.3%
|Jackson
|145484
|9372
|154856
|6.1%
|Jefferson
|13338
|1532
|14870
|10.3%
|Josephine
|38477
|1872
|40349
|4.6%
|Klamath
|34139
|2669
|36808
|7.3%
|Lake
|2149
|283
|2432
|11.6%
|Lane
|295252
|10017
|305269
|3.3%
|Lincoln
|31792
|2061
|33853
|6.1%
|Linn
|92945
|6107
|99052
|6.2%
|Malheur
|16173
|4592
|20765
|22.1%
|Marion
|234824
|24260
|259084
|9.4%
|Morrow
|5018
|1140
|6158
|18.5%
|Multnomah
|710319
|41721
|752040
|5.5%
|Polk
|47782
|3349
|51131
|6.5%
|Sherman
|1003
|44
|1047
|4.2%
|Tillamook
|10114
|342
|10456
|3.3%
|Umatilla
|45727
|7370
|53097
|13.9%
|Union
|8974
|919
|9893
|9.3%
|Wallowa
|1813
|59
|1872
|3.2%
|Wasco
|23569
|1224
|24793
|4.9%
|Washington
|446693
|27784
|474477
|5.9%
|Wheeler
|298
|20
|318
|6.3%
|Yamhill
|90064
|4681
|94745
|4.9%
|Statewide
|2992315
|188756
|3181071
|5.9%
Server maintenance
OHA scheduled time to perform server and file migration maintenance on its data management system known as the Oregon Pandemic Emergency Response Application (OPERA). OPERA serves as the state’s database for COVID-19 cases.
OPERA will be down from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today, Saturday, Jan. 30. The work being done means that OHA’s Health Information Center will not be reporting information on COVID-19 cases and deaths on Sunday. We may see an increase in the total number of cases reported on Monday as laboratory results that were reported on Saturday will not be processed until Sunday.
OHA’s daily media releases will return on Monday, Feb. 1.
In addition to OPERA, the Oregon COVID-19 Reporting Portal was down from 10—11 a.m. on Saturday to allow for server maintenance to take place. Providers were unable to submit test results in the portal during that time.
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.
Comments