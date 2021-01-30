Skip to Content
Oregon reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 2 in Deschutes County

Gov. Brown directs OHA to release more details on deaths weekly

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 19 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including two in Deschutes County, raising the state’s death toll to 1,957, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 707 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state's total to 142,416 cases.

After criticism arose over OHA's decision to stop releasing detailed daily information on the COVID-19 deaths, Gov. Kate Brown directed the agency to continue doing so, on a weekly basis.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Saturday, OHA reported that 25,500 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 19,867 doses were administered on Friday and 5,633 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 407,869 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 665,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 280, which is eight fewer than Friday. There are 67 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (64), Columbia (14), Coos (15), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (26), Douglas (8), Hood River (6), Jackson (42), Jefferson (8), Josephine (30), Klamath (22), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (5), Linn (18), Malheur (9), Marion (63), Morrow (7), Multnomah (122), Polk (25), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (5), Wasco (9), Washington (82), and Yamhill (12).  

New deaths by age group

<290
30-390
40-490
50-590
60-693
70-793
80+13
total19
CountyCases1Total deaths2
Baker5895
Benton189914
Clackamas12469145
Clatsop7325
Columbia111619
Coos108616
Crook68915
Curry3305
Deschutes540345
Douglas185048
Gilliam531
Grant2171
Harney1946
Hood River101224
Jackson7456100
Jefferson177425
Josephine195436
Klamath263452
Lake2686
Lane9091113
Lincoln106618
Linn330550
Malheur325956
Marion17181259
Morrow98611
Multnomah29920474
Polk268441
Sherman490
Tillamook3782
Umatilla715074
Union117318
Wallowa1003
Wasco115923
Washington19769191
Wheeler221
Yamhill339955
Grand Total142,4161,957

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 1/29

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker17351782.8%
Benton571105811.7%
Clackamas14627515374.9%
Clatsop18931921.6%
Columbia174111855.9%
Coos280213017.0%
Crook755806.3%
Curry300300.0%
Deschutes602186202.9%
Douglas22842321.7%
Gilliam4040.0%
Grant6060.0%
Harney110110.0%
Hood River11241163.4%
Jackson856709267.6%
Jefferson9571026.9%
Josephine391274186.5%
Klamath280142944.8%
Lake131147.1%
Lane20356220973.0%
Lincoln7398211.0%
Linn730307603.9%
Malheur667739.6%
Marion140811115197.3%
Morrow67117814.1%
Multnomah408114942303.5%
Polk233132465.3%
Sherman21333.3%
Tillamook362385.3%
Umatilla1913222314.3%
Union271283.6%
Wallowa160160.0%
Wasco13171385.1%
Washington215211322655.0%
Wheeler2020.0%
Yamhill675216963.0%
Statewide17477844183214.6%

Total ELRs Received

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker70171617863418.7%
Benton910172868938853.1%
Clackamas309933175893275225.4%
Clatsop241821202253844.7%
Columbia291481426305744.7%
Coos267101083277933.9%
Crook10837920117577.8%
Curry703525772923.5%
Deschutes11617671131232895.8%
Douglas452491616468653.4%
Gilliam765287933.5%
Grant311517232875.2%
Harney232518025057.2%
Hood River228591267241265.3%
Jackson14548493721548566.1%
Jefferson1333815321487010.3%
Josephine384771872403494.6%
Klamath341392669368087.3%
Lake2149283243211.6%
Lane295252100173052693.3%
Lincoln317922061338536.1%
Linn929456107990526.2%
Malheur1617345922076522.1%
Marion234824242602590849.4%
Morrow50181140615818.5%
Multnomah710319417217520405.5%
Polk477823349511316.5%
Sherman10034410474.2%
Tillamook10114342104563.3%
Umatilla4572773705309713.9%
Union897491998939.3%
Wallowa18135918723.2%
Wasco235691224247934.9%
Washington446693277844744775.9%
Wheeler298203186.3%
Yamhill900644681947454.9%
Statewide299231518875631810715.9%

Server maintenance

OHA scheduled time to perform server and file migration maintenance on its data management system known as the Oregon Pandemic Emergency Response Application (OPERA). OPERA serves as the state’s database for COVID-19 cases.

OPERA will be down from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today, Saturday, Jan. 30. The work being done means that OHA’s Health Information Center will not be reporting information on COVID-19 cases and deaths on Sunday. We may see an increase in the total number of cases reported on Monday as laboratory results that were reported on Saturday will not be processed until Sunday.

OHA’s daily media releases will return on Monday, Feb. 1.

In addition to OPERA, the Oregon COVID-19 Reporting Portal was down from 10—11 a.m. on Saturday to allow for server maintenance to take place. Providers were unable to submit test results in the portal during that time.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.

