State computer system maintenance means no Sunday COVID-19 update

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, (Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some weekend computer system maintenance means no Sunday update of Oregon's COVID-19 deaths and cases, the Oregon Health Authority said.

OHA scheduled time to perform server and file migration maintenance on its data management system known as the Oregon Pandemic Emergency Response Application (OPERA). OPERA serves as the state’s database for COVID-19 cases.

OPERA was down from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

"The work done means that OHA’s Health Information Center will not be reporting information on COVID-19 cases and deaths today," the agency said in a brief news release.

"We may see an increase in the total number of cases reported on Monday, as laboratory results that were reported on Saturday will not be processed until today," it continued. "OHA’s daily media releases will return on Monday, Feb. 1."