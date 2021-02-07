Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 393 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,023, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 393 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 147,122.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (28), Columbia (3), Coos (11), Crook (5), Curry (9), Deschutes (30), Douglas (10), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (23), Jefferson (6), Josephine (6), Lake (2), Lane (28), Lincoln (4), Linn (8), Malheur (1), Marion (41), Morrow (3), Multnomah (63), Polk (16), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (51), Yamhill (16).
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 21,694 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 17,940 doses were administered on Saturday 6 and 3,754 doses were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 554,145 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 734,950 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 230, which is two more than Saturday. There are 53 COVID-19 positive patients in ICU beds, one more than Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
Oregon’s 2020th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old in Multnomah County who tested positive on November 19 and died on November 29 at their residence. Gender is being confirmed and presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2021st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on January 11 and died on February 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2022nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on January 22 and died on February 5 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2023rd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on January 26 and died on February 5 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
|County
|Cases1
|Total deaths2
|Baker
|603
|7
|Benton
|2,042
|14
|Clackamas
|12,819
|154
|Clatsop
|756
|5
|Columbia
|1,142
|20
|Coos
|1,189
|17
|Crook
|720
|16
|Curry
|354
|6
|Deschutes
|5,568
|47
|Douglas
|1,974
|49
|Gilliam
|53
|1
|Grant
|217
|1
|Harney
|217
|6
|Hood River
|1,029
|26
|Jackson
|7,734
|105
|Jefferson
|1,830
|25
|Josephine
|2,103
|40
|Klamath
|2,680
|52
|Lake
|309
|6
|Lane
|9,546
|115
|Lincoln
|1,105
|18
|Linn
|3,419
|51
|Malheur
|3,298
|56
|Marion
|17,722
|268
|Morrow
|997
|13
|Multnomah
|30,688
|485
|Polk
|2,820
|42
|Sherman
|52
|0
|Tillamook
|383
|2
|Umatilla
|7,350
|76
|Union
|1,221
|18
|Wallowa
|117
|4
|Wasco
|1,193
|24
|Washington
|20,301
|194
|Wheeler
|22
|1
|Yamhill
|3,549
|59
|Grand Total
|147,122
|2,023
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 2/6
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|13
|3
|16
|18.8%
|Benton
|349
|8
|357
|2.2%
|Clackamas
|1,064
|30
|1,094
|2.7%
|Clatsop
|64
|1
|65
|1.5%
|Columbia
|70
|1
|71
|1.4%
|Coos
|145
|14
|159
|8.8%
|Crook
|45
|7
|52
|13.5%
|Curry
|60
|2
|62
|3.2%
|Deschutes
|680
|36
|716
|5.0%
|Douglas
|177
|11
|188
|5.9%
|Gilliam
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Grant
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Harney
|3
|2
|5
|40.0%
|Hood River
|80
|2
|82
|2.4%
|Jackson
|624
|28
|652
|4.3%
|Jefferson
|52
|8
|60
|13.3%
|Josephine
|180
|13
|193
|6.7%
|Klamath
|79
|6
|85
|7.1%
|Lake
|4
|1
|5
|20.0%
|Lane
|1,367
|37
|1,404
|2.6%
|Lincoln
|151
|8
|159
|5.0%
|Linn
|267
|11
|278
|4.0%
|Malheur
|76
|1
|77
|1.3%
|Marion
|756
|50
|806
|6.2%
|Morrow
|18
|2
|20
|10.0%
|Multnomah
|3,093
|72
|3,165
|2.3%
|Polk
|186
|12
|198
|6.1%
|Sherman
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|62
|0
|62
|0.0%
|Umatilla
|178
|21
|199
|10.6%
|Union
|13
|0
|13
|0.0%
|Wallowa
|16
|1
|17
|5.9%
|Wasco
|57
|2
|59
|3.4%
|Washington
|1,642
|52
|1,694
|3.1%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|333
|24
|357
|6.7%
|Statewide
|11,915
|466
|12,381
|3.8%
Total ELRs Received
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|7,405
|1,506
|8,911
|16.9%
|Benton
|95,191
|3,056
|98,247
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|320,750
|18,035
|338,785
|5.3%
|Clatsop
|24,883
|1,228
|26,111
|4.7%
|Columbia
|30,061
|1,456
|31,517
|4.6%
|Coos
|28,056
|1,205
|29,261
|4.1%
|Crook
|11,240
|954
|12,194
|7.8%
|Curry
|7,393
|274
|7,667
|3.6%
|Deschutes
|120,498
|7,253
|127,751
|5.7%
|Douglas
|47,072
|1,686
|48,758
|3.5%
|Gilliam
|855
|28
|883
|3.2%
|Grant
|3,193
|174
|3,367
|5.2%
|Harney
|2,386
|185
|2,571
|7.2%
|Hood River
|23,650
|1,293
|24,943
|5.2%
|Jackson
|151,351
|9,684
|161,035
|6.0%
|Jefferson
|13,907
|1,580
|15,487
|10.2%
|Josephine
|40,308
|1,965
|42,273
|4.6%
|Klamath
|35,378
|2,724
|38,102
|7.1%
|Lake
|2,321
|312
|2,633
|11.8%
|Lane
|312,470
|10,533
|323,003
|3.3%
|Lincoln
|32,854
|2,112
|34,966
|6.0%
|Linn
|96,775
|6,292
|103,067
|6.1%
|Malheur
|16,849
|4,522
|21,371
|21.2%
|Marion
|243,209
|24,960
|268,169
|9.3%
|Morrow
|5,190
|1,156
|6,346
|18.2%
|Multnomah
|737,319
|42,646
|779,965
|5.5%
|Polk
|49,863
|3,494
|53,357
|6.5%
|Sherman
|1,043
|47
|1,090
|4.3%
|Tillamook
|10,458
|349
|10,807
|3.2%
|Umatilla
|47,219
|7,568
|54,787
|13.8%
|Union
|9,346
|933
|10,279
|9.1%
|Wallowa
|1,889
|64
|1,953
|3.3%
|Wasco
|24,664
|1,255
|25,919
|4.8%
|Washington
|461,954
|28,426
|490,380
|5.8%
|Wheeler
|313
|20
|333
|6.0%
|Yamhill
|93,662
|4,872
|98,534
|4.9%
|Statewide
|3,110,975
|193,847
|3,304,822
|5.9%
