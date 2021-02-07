Oregon reports 4 more COVID-19 related deaths, 393 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,023, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 393 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 147,122.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (28), Columbia (3), Coos (11), Crook (5), Curry (9), Deschutes (30), Douglas (10), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (23), Jefferson (6), Josephine (6), Lake (2), Lane (28), Lincoln (4), Linn (8), Malheur (1), Marion (41), Morrow (3), Multnomah (63), Polk (16), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (51), Yamhill (16).

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 21,694 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 17,940 doses were administered on Saturday 6 and 3,754 doses were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 554,145 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 734,950 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 230, which is two more than Saturday. There are 53 COVID-19 positive patients in ICU beds, one more than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

Oregon’s 2020th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old in Multnomah County who tested positive on November 19 and died on November 29 at their residence. Gender is being confirmed and presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2021st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on January 11 and died on February 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2022nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on January 22 and died on February 5 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2023rd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on January 26 and died on February 5 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

County Cases1 Total deaths2 Baker 603 7 Benton 2,042 14 Clackamas 12,819 154 Clatsop 756 5 Columbia 1,142 20 Coos 1,189 17 Crook 720 16 Curry 354 6 Deschutes 5,568 47 Douglas 1,974 49 Gilliam 53 1 Grant 217 1 Harney 217 6 Hood River 1,029 26 Jackson 7,734 105 Jefferson 1,830 25 Josephine 2,103 40 Klamath 2,680 52 Lake 309 6 Lane 9,546 115 Lincoln 1,105 18 Linn 3,419 51 Malheur 3,298 56 Marion 17,722 268 Morrow 997 13 Multnomah 30,688 485 Polk 2,820 42 Sherman 52 0 Tillamook 383 2 Umatilla 7,350 76 Union 1,221 18 Wallowa 117 4 Wasco 1,193 24 Washington 20,301 194 Wheeler 22 1 Yamhill 3,549 59 Grand Total 147,122 2,023

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 2/6

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 13 3 16 18.8% Benton 349 8 357 2.2% Clackamas 1,064 30 1,094 2.7% Clatsop 64 1 65 1.5% Columbia 70 1 71 1.4% Coos 145 14 159 8.8% Crook 45 7 52 13.5% Curry 60 2 62 3.2% Deschutes 680 36 716 5.0% Douglas 177 11 188 5.9% Gilliam 2 0 2 0.0% Grant 4 0 4 0.0% Harney 3 2 5 40.0% Hood River 80 2 82 2.4% Jackson 624 28 652 4.3% Jefferson 52 8 60 13.3% Josephine 180 13 193 6.7% Klamath 79 6 85 7.1% Lake 4 1 5 20.0% Lane 1,367 37 1,404 2.6% Lincoln 151 8 159 5.0% Linn 267 11 278 4.0% Malheur 76 1 77 1.3% Marion 756 50 806 6.2% Morrow 18 2 20 10.0% Multnomah 3,093 72 3,165 2.3% Polk 186 12 198 6.1% Sherman 4 0 4 0.0% Tillamook 62 0 62 0.0% Umatilla 178 21 199 10.6% Union 13 0 13 0.0% Wallowa 16 1 17 5.9% Wasco 57 2 59 3.4% Washington 1,642 52 1,694 3.1% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yamhill 333 24 357 6.7% Statewide 11,915 466 12,381 3.8%

Total ELRs Received

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 7,405 1,506 8,911 16.9% Benton 95,191 3,056 98,247 3.1% Clackamas 320,750 18,035 338,785 5.3% Clatsop 24,883 1,228 26,111 4.7% Columbia 30,061 1,456 31,517 4.6% Coos 28,056 1,205 29,261 4.1% Crook 11,240 954 12,194 7.8% Curry 7,393 274 7,667 3.6% Deschutes 120,498 7,253 127,751 5.7% Douglas 47,072 1,686 48,758 3.5% Gilliam 855 28 883 3.2% Grant 3,193 174 3,367 5.2% Harney 2,386 185 2,571 7.2% Hood River 23,650 1,293 24,943 5.2% Jackson 151,351 9,684 161,035 6.0% Jefferson 13,907 1,580 15,487 10.2% Josephine 40,308 1,965 42,273 4.6% Klamath 35,378 2,724 38,102 7.1% Lake 2,321 312 2,633 11.8% Lane 312,470 10,533 323,003 3.3% Lincoln 32,854 2,112 34,966 6.0% Linn 96,775 6,292 103,067 6.1% Malheur 16,849 4,522 21,371 21.2% Marion 243,209 24,960 268,169 9.3% Morrow 5,190 1,156 6,346 18.2% Multnomah 737,319 42,646 779,965 5.5% Polk 49,863 3,494 53,357 6.5% Sherman 1,043 47 1,090 4.3% Tillamook 10,458 349 10,807 3.2% Umatilla 47,219 7,568 54,787 13.8% Union 9,346 933 10,279 9.1% Wallowa 1,889 64 1,953 3.3% Wasco 24,664 1,255 25,919 4.8% Washington 461,954 28,426 490,380 5.8% Wheeler 313 20 333 6.0% Yamhill 93,662 4,872 98,534 4.9% Statewide 3,110,975 193,847 3,304,822 5.9%

