Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 death; 305 cases is lowest in nearly 4 months

Coronavirus

Just 5 new cases in Deschutes County; Crook and Jefferson have 1 each

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,024, and 305 new cases, the lowest daily count in nearly four months, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 305 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 147,419.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 18,255 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Monday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,515 doses were administered on Sunday and 7,740 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 572,400 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 734,950 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Monday.

St. Charles Health System reported having given 22,642 COVID-19 vaccinations as of early Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 221, which is nine fewer than Sunday. There are 55 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Sunday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 13 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Monday, three of whom were in the ICU, two on ventilators.

Cases and Deaths

Monday’s case count is the lowest since Oct. 19, when OHA reported 266 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (5), Clackamas (27), Columbia (3), Coos (15), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (5), Douglas (11), Jackson (8), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Lane (30), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Marion (27), Multnomah (66), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (51) and Yamhill (17).

Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 1570th death originally reported on Jan 8. He is a 70-year-old man in Josephine county. He was originally reported to live in Jackson county.

Oregon’s 2,024th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Feb. 4 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

