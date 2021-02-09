BPRD to reopen Juniper Swim & Fitness Center on Monday, with many changes

Coronavirus

After nearly 3-month closure; Larkspur Community Center could open April 1

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District said Tuesday it will reopen the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center for the first time in nearly three months next Monday at 5:30 a.m., with advance registration offered and limited capacity to meet COVID-19 guidelines.

Fitness classes, lap swim and other activities will require advanced reservations for limited capacity activities allowed to occur within the newly announced “High Risk” framework for Deschutes County. Fitness center use will be available by reservation and for drop-in use as space allows.

Beginning Monday, 43 fitness and water fitness classes will be offered weekly, as well as lap swim, cycle on your own and fitness center access.

Patrons can register online beginning at noon on Thursday at www.bendparksandrec.org/juniperreservations.

Capacity is reduced to ensure proper distancing in accordance with state requirements. Drop-in visitation will not be available for swim or fitness class sessions, but will be available for the fitness center or cycle on your own if space is available.

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center will have two separate entrances and areas, to increase safety for patrons and staff. All visitors must enter through the south side of the building located off NE Franklin Avenue and NE 7th Street.

The facility closed Nov. 17 when a pre-Thanksgiving "freeze" was declared by Gov. Kate Brown.

“We are pleased that the case counts in Deschutes County are at a level that the facility can reopen for community members who value the fitness and swim activities as part of their lifestyle,” said Sue Glenn, recreation services manager. “Our safety measures and reservation systems are in place to help make a smooth transition for those ready to return to in-person activities.”

Hours will be:

Monday to Thursday: 5:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Group exercise rooms have floor markings to designate individual spaces and outdoor spaces will be used for some activities and classes when weather allows. One-way traffic flow patterns are established to minimize congestion and close contact.

Cleaning procedures include thorough cleaning nightly, as well as extensive sanitization efforts during open hours. In addition, air circulation systems have been re-programmed to circulate 100% outside air during all hours of operations.

A per-visit fee will be charged at the time of registration to reserve your spot. These fees are lower than regular drop-in rates and similar to the 10-visit pass rate. Payment is non-refundable. A credit will be issued if reservations are cancelled at least 24 hours in advance.

Fitness Center In-District Out-of-District

Adult $6.00 $7.20

Senior (60+) & Youth (13-18) $5.00 $6.00

Group Exercise Classes

Adult $7.00 $8.40

Senior (60+) & Youth (13-18) $6.00 $7.20

This per-session fee aims to provide equitable access to limited capacity opportunities for all community members and will be regularly evaluated as the public health situation evolves. The only passes that will be allowed with this reopening are Medicare Advantage passes for those who qualify for the insurance programs.

The online system can accept reservations up to seven days in advance for a day and time in the facility. Registration will remain open up until 15 minutes before the time of the scheduled activity for any available openings.

Some programs will not be immediately available upon reopening, including family and recreation swim, swim lessons and hot feature amenities, including the sauna, hot tub and steam room.

Bend Park and Recreation District is renovating the indoor pools and due to construction, the north entrance and adjacent spaces are closed during the project.

Hot features, family swim and recreation swim should become available with the completion of the indoor pool renovation, which is expected to be completed in time for the summer season.

“A project to renovate the indoor pools was scheduled prior to the recent closure, and patience is much appreciated as these amenities are improved over the next few months. Class schedules have been adjusted to best offer a wide range of activities. We look forward to a future opening of the Larkspur Community Center to further develop our comprehensive fitness and swim offerings in two locations,” added Glenn.

The Larkspur Community Center, home of the Bend Senior Center, may open as early as April 1, if Deschutes County continues to maintain or progress to less-restrictive levels in the statewide framework. Details and specific timelines will follow as soon as confirmed.

More information is available at: www.bendparksandrec.org/juniperreservations.