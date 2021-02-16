Central Oregonians 75 and over can schedule vaccine appointments

Coronavirus

At Redmond fairgrounds; pharmacies get doses; other clinics out of doses

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority has allocated 1,300 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to Deschutes County for the week.



Starting Tuesday at 9 a.m., eligible individuals can schedule an appointment online or by phone to receive their first-dose vaccine at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.



Eligible groups include:

Adults 75 and older

Phase 1b, Group 1 - Child care providers, early learning and K-12 educators and staff

Phase 1a – Details about Phase 1a qualifying groups

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled online at https://www.stcharleshealthcare.org/covidvaccine.

If you need assistance scheduling a vaccine appointment, please call 541-699-5109. Staff is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.



Federal Retail Pharmacy Program



Some retail pharmacies in Central Oregon are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible groups through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. There will not be enough vaccines to vaccinate all eligible Oregonians at these locations due to the limited supply. Appointments may be available by visiting:

Albertsons/Safeway: http://www.safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html

Costco: https://www.costco.com/covid-vaccine.html

Healthmart: http://www.healthmartcovidvaccine.com/

Other vaccine clinics



100 first dose appointments were scheduled through Mosaic Medical for eligible residents. Additional appointments are not available. Please do not call the clinic to inquire about receiving a vaccine.



100 first dose appointments were scheduled through the La Pine Senior Center for eligible residents. Additional appointments are not available.



St. Charles Family Care in Madras will be providing the vaccine to some eligible patients this week. All appointments are full. Please do not call the clinic to inquire about receiving a vaccine.

Vaccine eligibility



Central Oregonians in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties can sign up here to be notified when they are eligible to receive the vaccine.



To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Oregon