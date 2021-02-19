Deschutes County offering free COVID-19 rapid testing on Saturday in Bend

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is offering a free COVID-19 rapid testing event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School in Bend.

This testing event is being held to help identify and assess the potential presence of COVID-19 in the school community and the community as a whole, following an outbreak of cases linked to students at Summit High School.

People experiencing symptoms and anyone who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 five or more days ago are encouraged to attend.

Those who plan to attend the event are asked to complete this survey, which will aid in staffing and testing supply planning. This short survey asks how many people from your household plan to attend and what time you expect to attend. The survey is not required to attend.

There is no cost to attend this event and no identification is required. Those under the age of 15 will need the consent of a parent or guardian to complete testing. Test results will be available approximately 15 minutes after your test is complete.

Highland Magnet at Kenwood School is located at 701 NW Newport Avenue in Bend.