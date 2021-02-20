Oregon reports five more COVID-19 related deaths, 536 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,154, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 536 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 152,711.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Saturday, OHA reported that 25,602 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 20,646 doses were administered on Friday and 4,956 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 781,202 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 924,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

Weather-related issues during the past week may cause changes to daily number trends reported by OHA in its updates on the cumulative number of doses administered, the daily number of administered doses and the number of doses delivered to Oregon. OHA remains in regular contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for updates on delivery schedules and to ensure Oregon doses are safely delivered to Oregon vaccination sites.

Doses scheduled for delivery this past week may ship out this weekend or early next week due to winter weather issues impacting shipments coming from Memphis, TN.

If you are scheduled for a vaccination and have questions about potential delays or disruptions, check with your scheduled vaccine provider for the latest updates.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 163, which is 13 fewer than Friday. There are 51 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (5), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Columbia (10), Coos (14), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (15), Douglas (20), Hood River (2), Jackson (38), Jefferson (4), Josephine (18), Klamath (5), Lake (5), Lane (41), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Malheur (5), Marion (55), Morrow (6), Multnomah (69), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (72), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (66) and Yamhill (17).

Umatilla County has a higher than anticipated case count due to approximately 1,400 backlogged test results received on Feb. 19. These test results were from June 2020 through Jan. 2021. Cases were investigated and interviewed locally at the time of their positive test but were not electronically reported to OHA.

Oregon’s 2,150th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 23 and died on Feb. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,151st COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Feb. 18 and died on Feb. 18. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are still being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,152nd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Jan. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,153rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 17 and died on Feb. 18 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,154th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Feb. 7 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

County Total Cases1 Total deaths2 Baker 629 7 Benton 2,248 16 Clackamas 13,196 169 Clatsop 766 6 Columbia 1,208 21 Coos 1,347 18 Crook 765 18 Curry 394 6 Deschutes 5,839 58 Douglas 2,312 51 Gilliam 53 1 Grant 221 1 Harney 266 6 Hood River 1,057 29 Jackson 8,115 108 Jefferson 1,918 27 Josephine 2,266 48 Klamath 2,752 54 Lake 373 6 Lane 10,033 121 Lincoln 1,120 19 Linn 3,533 55 Malheur 3,331 58 Marion 18,171 280 Morrow 1,031 13 Multnomah 31,526 514 Polk 2,978 42 Sherman 52 0 Tillamook 403 2 Umatilla 7,580 80 Union 1,264 19 Wallowa 142 4 Wasco 1,218 25 Washington 20,866 209 Wheeler 22 1 Yamhill 3,716 62 Statewide 152,711 2,154

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELR) received Feb. 19, 2021

County Negative ELR Positive ELR Total ELR Percent Positivity Baker 20 1 21 4.76% Benton 536 5 541 0.92% Clackamas 834 15 849 1.77% Clatsop 39 0 39 0.00% Columbia 97 14 111 12.61% Coos 246 17 263 6.46% Crook 17 3 20 15.00% Curry 30 6 36 16.67% Deschutes 301 7 308 2.27% Douglas 215 15 230 6.52% Gilliam 4 0 4 0.00% Grant 1 0 1 0.00% Harney 10 0 10 0.00% Hood River 86 0 86 0.00% Jackson 359 32 391 8.18% Jefferson 100 4 104 3.85% Josephine 169 15 184 8.15% Klamath 35 1 36 2.78% Lake 5 1 6 16.67% Lane 2,129 32 2,161 1.48% Lincoln 74 0 74 0.00% Linn 342 5 347 1.44% Malheur 25 5 30 16.67% Marion 593 54 647 8.35% Morrow 17 1 18 5.56% Multnomah 2,003 42 2,045 2.05% Polk 175 13 188 6.91% Sherman 4 0 4 0.00% Tillamook 21 0 21 0.00% Umatilla 92 3 95 3.16% Union 14 0 14 0.00% Wallowa 3 0 3 0.00% Wasco 121 0 121 0.00% Washington 1,467 62 1,529 4.05% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.00% Yamhill 178 12 190 6.32% Statewide 10,363 365 10,728 3.40%

Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting

County Negative ELR Positive ELR Total ELR Percent Positivity Baker 7,842 1,529 9,371 16.32% Benton 102,062 3,297 105,359 3.13% Clackamas 334,746 18,402 353,148 5.21% Clatsop 25,893 1,243 27,136 4.58% Columbia 31,435 1,533 32,968 4.65% Coos 29,950 1,379 31,329 4.40% Crook 11,808 997 12,805 7.79% Curry 7,875 316 8,191 3.86% Deschutes 126,249 7,481 133,730 5.59% Douglas 50,536 1,923 52,459 3.67% Gilliam 887 28 915 3.06% Grant 3,298 176 3,474 5.07% Harney 2,534 207 2,741 7.55% Hood River 24,698 1,314 26,012 5.05% Jackson 159,709 10,217 169,926 6.01% Jefferson 14,741 1,629 16,370 9.95% Josephine 43,142 2,127 45,269 4.70% Klamath 37,036 2,782 39,818 6.99% Lake 2,421 356 2,777 12.82% Lane 340,959 11,144 352,103 3.16% Lincoln 34,262 2,132 36,394 5.86% Linn 102,582 6,474 109,056 5.94% Malheur 17,476 4,545 22,021 20.64% Marion 253,807 25,490 279,297 9.13% Morrow 5,393 1,189 6,582 18.06% Multnomah 771,007 43,376 814,383 5.33% Polk 52,558 3,643 56,201 6.48% Sherman 1,083 47 1,130 4.16% Tillamook 10,929 359 11,288 3.18% Umatilla 49,990 7,859 57,849 13.59% Union 9,775 950 10,725 8.86% Wallowa 2,004 72 2,076 3.47% Wasco 26,094 1,277 27,371 4.67% Washington 483,252 29,159 512,411 5.69% Wheeler 331 20 351 5.70% Yamhill 98,405 5,074 103,479 4.90% Statewide 3,276,769 199,746 3,476,515 5.75%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our webpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.