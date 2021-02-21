Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 death,111 new cases; tech issue delays

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,155, along with 111 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday, noting technical issues had temporarily reduced case counts.

OHA reported 111 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 152,818.

Due to a server error, a large number of electronic lab results (ELR) were not processed Saturday, the agency said. As a result, Sunday's case and ELR totals are lower than usual and the total for Monday is expected to be higher than usual. The backlog of ELRs is currently being processed.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 21,202 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sunday. Of this total, 17,894 doses were administered on Saturday and 3,308 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 802,404 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 924,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 166, which is three more than Saturday. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (4), Columbia (9), Coos (9), Curry (3), Deschutes (11), Douglas (21), Jackson (2), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (8), Polk (4), Umatilla (1), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).

Oregon’s 2155th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on Feb. 20 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 629 7 Benton 2252 16 Clackamas 13198 170 Clatsop 766 6 Columbia 1217 21 Coos 1356 18 Crook 765 18 Curry 397 6 Deschutes 5849 58 Douglas 2333 51 Gilliam 53 1 Grant 221 1 Harney 266 6 Hood River 1057 29 Jackson 8117 108 Jefferson 1921 27 Josephine 2267 48 Klamath 2753 54 Lake 374 6 Lane 10046 121 Lincoln 1121 19 Linn 3534 55 Malheur 3331 58 Marion 18183 280 Morrow 1031 13 Multnomah 31534 514 Polk 2981 42 Sherman 52 0 Tillamook 403 2 Umatilla 7581 80 Union 1264 19 Wallowa 142 4 Wasco 1218 25 Washington 20867 209 Wheeler 22 1 Yamhill 3717 62 Statewide 152,818 2,155

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

There is no single-day ELR table for yesterday due to the ELR processing error that occurred.

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELR Positive ELR Total ELR Percent Positivity Baker 7842 1529 9371 16.32% Benton 102100 3297 105397 3.13% Clackamas 334789 18404 353193 5.21% Clatsop 25893 1243 27136 4.58% Columbia 31443 1534 32977 4.65% Coos 29955 1379 31334 4.40% Crook 11810 997 12807 7.78% Curry 7909 316 8225 3.84% Deschutes 126267 7483 133750 5.59% Douglas 50560 1925 52485 3.67% Gilliam 887 28 915 3.06% Grant 3298 176 3474 5.07% Harney 2534 207 2741 7.55% Hood River 24700 1314 26014 5.05% Jackson 159710 10217 169927 6.01% Jefferson 14742 1629 16371 9.95% Josephine 43145 2127 45272 4.70% Klamath 37036 2782 39818 6.99% Lake 2423 356 2779 12.81% Lane 341070 11152 352222 3.17% Lincoln 34262 2133 36395 5.86% Linn 102629 6474 109103 5.93% Malheur 17476 4545 22021 20.64% Marion 253862 25502 279364 9.13% Morrow 5393 1189 6582 18.06% Multnomah 771133 43377 814510 5.33% Polk 52572 3644 56216 6.48% Sherman 1083 47 1130 4.16% Tillamook 10930 359 11289 3.18% Umatilla 49990 7859 57849 13.59% Union 9775 950 10725 8.86% Wallowa 2004 72 2076 3.47% Wasco 26094 1277 27371 4.67% Washington 483296 29161 512457 5.69% Wheeler 331 20 351 5.70% Yamhill 98413 5074 103487 4.90% Statewide 3,277,356 199,778 3,477,134 5.75%

