Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 death,111 new cases; tech issue delays
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,155, along with 111 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday, noting technical issues had temporarily reduced case counts.
OHA reported 111 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 152,818.
Due to a server error, a large number of electronic lab results (ELR) were not processed Saturday, the agency said. As a result, Sunday's case and ELR totals are lower than usual and the total for Monday is expected to be higher than usual. The backlog of ELRs is currently being processed.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 21,202 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sunday. Of this total, 17,894 doses were administered on Saturday and 3,308 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 802,404 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 924,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 166, which is three more than Saturday. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (4), Columbia (9), Coos (9), Curry (3), Deschutes (11), Douglas (21), Jackson (2), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (8), Polk (4), Umatilla (1), Washington (3), Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 2155th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on Feb. 20 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|629
|7
|Benton
|2252
|16
|Clackamas
|13198
|170
|Clatsop
|766
|6
|Columbia
|1217
|21
|Coos
|1356
|18
|Crook
|765
|18
|Curry
|397
|6
|Deschutes
|5849
|58
|Douglas
|2333
|51
|Gilliam
|53
|1
|Grant
|221
|1
|Harney
|266
|6
|Hood River
|1057
|29
|Jackson
|8117
|108
|Jefferson
|1921
|27
|Josephine
|2267
|48
|Klamath
|2753
|54
|Lake
|374
|6
|Lane
|10046
|121
|Lincoln
|1121
|19
|Linn
|3534
|55
|Malheur
|3331
|58
|Marion
|18183
|280
|Morrow
|1031
|13
|Multnomah
|31534
|514
|Polk
|2981
|42
|Sherman
|52
|0
|Tillamook
|403
|2
|Umatilla
|7581
|80
|Union
|1264
|19
|Wallowa
|142
|4
|Wasco
|1218
|25
|Washington
|20867
|209
|Wheeler
|22
|1
|Yamhill
|3717
|62
|Statewide
|152,818
|2,155
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases
There is no single-day ELR table for yesterday due to the ELR processing error that occurred.
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELR
|Positive ELR
|Total ELR
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|7842
|1529
|9371
|16.32%
|Benton
|102100
|3297
|105397
|3.13%
|Clackamas
|334789
|18404
|353193
|5.21%
|Clatsop
|25893
|1243
|27136
|4.58%
|Columbia
|31443
|1534
|32977
|4.65%
|Coos
|29955
|1379
|31334
|4.40%
|Crook
|11810
|997
|12807
|7.78%
|Curry
|7909
|316
|8225
|3.84%
|Deschutes
|126267
|7483
|133750
|5.59%
|Douglas
|50560
|1925
|52485
|3.67%
|Gilliam
|887
|28
|915
|3.06%
|Grant
|3298
|176
|3474
|5.07%
|Harney
|2534
|207
|2741
|7.55%
|Hood River
|24700
|1314
|26014
|5.05%
|Jackson
|159710
|10217
|169927
|6.01%
|Jefferson
|14742
|1629
|16371
|9.95%
|Josephine
|43145
|2127
|45272
|4.70%
|Klamath
|37036
|2782
|39818
|6.99%
|Lake
|2423
|356
|2779
|12.81%
|Lane
|341070
|11152
|352222
|3.17%
|Lincoln
|34262
|2133
|36395
|5.86%
|Linn
|102629
|6474
|109103
|5.93%
|Malheur
|17476
|4545
|22021
|20.64%
|Marion
|253862
|25502
|279364
|9.13%
|Morrow
|5393
|1189
|6582
|18.06%
|Multnomah
|771133
|43377
|814510
|5.33%
|Polk
|52572
|3644
|56216
|6.48%
|Sherman
|1083
|47
|1130
|4.16%
|Tillamook
|10930
|359
|11289
|3.18%
|Umatilla
|49990
|7859
|57849
|13.59%
|Union
|9775
|950
|10725
|8.86%
|Wallowa
|2004
|72
|2076
|3.47%
|Wasco
|26094
|1277
|27371
|4.67%
|Washington
|483296
|29161
|512457
|5.69%
|Wheeler
|331
|20
|351
|5.70%
|Yamhill
|98413
|5074
|103487
|4.90%
|Statewide
|3,277,356
|199,778
|3,477,134
|5.75%
