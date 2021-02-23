Central Oregonians 70 and over can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments
County receives 3,140 first-dose vaccines; Phase 1a, educators also eligible
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority has allocated 3,140 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to Deschutes County for this week, so the county on Tuesday began scheduling vaccination appointments for those 70 and over.
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, adults 70 years and older can schedule an appointment online or by phone to receive their first-dose vaccine at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.
To schedule a vaccine appointment for adults 70 and older:
- The easiest and fastest way to sign up for an appointment is to schedule online at www.stcharleshealthcare.org/covid-vaccine-scheduling-seniors.
- If you are having difficulties signing up online, please watch this video, which outlines the online appointment registration process.
- If you do not have access to a computer or do not have someone who can assist you in signing up for an appointment online, please call 541-699-5109. Staff are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Please be prepared to wait on hold or call back as this line is experiencing high call volumes.
Those who qualify as Phase 1a or Phase 1b, Group 1 are asked to submit an attestation form online. Staff will reach out to eligible individuals to schedule their vaccine appointment.
Federal Retail Pharmacy Program
Some retail pharmacies in Central Oregon are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible groups through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. There will not be enough vaccines to vaccinate all eligible Oregonians at these locations, due to the limited supply. Appointments may be available by visiting:
Albertsons/Safeway: http://www.safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html
Costco: https://www.costco.com/covid-vaccine.html
Healthmart: http://www.healthmartcovidvaccine.com/
Vaccine eligibility
- Adults 70 and older
- Phase 1b, Group 1 - Child care providers, early learning and K-12 educators and staff
- Phase 1a – Details about Phase 1a qualifying groups
Central Oregonians in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties can sign up here to be notified when they are eligible to receive the vaccine.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Oregon
