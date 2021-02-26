Deschutes County to receive 800 fewer COVID-19 vaccine first doses next week

Coronavirus

Unless allocations rise, it could take until early May to vaccine all seniors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority has allocated 2,340 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to Deschutes County for next week -- that's 800 fewer than this week, despite expanded eligibility to Oregonians 65 and over.

This week's 3,140 first-dose vaccine appointments were filled in only two hours. Deschutes County said it will share information about next week’s appointment availability on Monday.

Beginning Monday, nearly 40,000 Deschutes County residents age 65 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine. To date, an estimated 15,000 county residents 65 and older have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine.

If weekly allocations do not increase, Deschutes County Health Services estimates that it may take until early May to be able to offer a first-dose appointment to all residents who are 65 and older.

“Unfortunately, due to limited vaccine supply, not everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine will be able to schedule an appointment this week,” said Dr. George Conway, Deschutes County Health Services director. “With current allocations, it may be several weeks before everyone who is eligible is able to be scheduled.”

Today, Governor Brown announced the upcoming vaccine sequencing phases. Phase 1B, Group 7 will include adults 45–64 with one or more underlying health conditions with increased risk, migrant and seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, food processing workers and people living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living.

This group will become eligible to receive the vaccine beginning March 29.

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program

Some retail pharmacies in Central Oregon are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible groups through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. There will not be enough vaccines to vaccinate all eligible Oregonians at these locations due to the limited supply. Appointments may be available by visiting https://vaccinefinder.org.

Vaccine eligibility

Beginning March 1, eligible groups include:

Adults 65 and older

Phase 1b, Group 1 - Childcare providers, early learning and K-12 educators and staff

Phase 1a – Details about Phase 1a qualifying groups

To determine if you are eligible for a vaccine, visit get vaccinated.oregon.gov.

Central Oregonians in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties can sign up here to be notified when they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Oregon

Visit: