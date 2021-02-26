Oregon gives timeline for expanded COVID-19 vaccine distribution in coming weeks

Coronavirus

Including adults over 45 with underlying conditions, starting March 29

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon Health Authority officials rolled out plans for expanding COVID-19 vaccination distribution on Friday, as shipments are set to increase in coming weeks and months.

The governor's office also confirmed that despite much frustration by many of those 70 and over seeking vaccine appointments this week, Oregonians 65 and over will be eligible to seek the shots, starting next Monday.

Here are the initial details provided to NewsChannel 21 in advance of an 11 a.m. news conference by the governor and OHA officials:

Phase 1b, Phase 2 Vaccine Prioritization



Oregon’s Phase 1b prioritization schedule was based on the recommendations of the members of the Vaccine Advisory Committee, with the goal of ensuring equitable distribution of vaccines to those communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, including Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, and Latinx, Pacific Islander, and Tribal communities.

The VAC recommended prioritizing Oregonians with underlying conditions and front-line workers for vaccination.



Until March 29, Oregon will continue to vaccinate only Oregon seniors, educators and adults in custody, as required by a recent Oregon court decision, and any individuals eligible in Phase 1a still remaining.



The vaccination of Oregonians for the continuation of Phase 1b will proceed in two waves.



Beginning March 29, the following groups of Oregonians will be eligible for vaccination:

Adults age 45 to 64 with underlying health conditions, as defined by the CDC

Seasonally impacted front-line workers, such as migrant seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers

Currently displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires

Wildland firefighters

People living in low-income and congregate senior housing

Individuals experiencing houselessness

No later than May 1, the following groups of Oregonians will be eligible:

All other front-line workers, as defined by the CDC

Individuals age 16-45 with underlying health conditions

Multigenerational household members

No later than June 1, Phase 2 of vaccination will begin with all adults aged 45 to 64. And, no later than July 1, all Oregonians 16 and over will be eligible to receive a vaccine.