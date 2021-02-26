Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 336 new cases

Coronavirus

Agency also corrects news conference info: 1 in 4 seniors have received vaccinations so far, not 1 in 3

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,206, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 336 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 154,878.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 30,594 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Friday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 22,353 doses were administered on Thursday and 8,241 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 911,648 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,177,945 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

St. Charles Health System reported 24,561 COVID-19 vaccinations given as of early Friday.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 152, which is four fewer than Thursday. There are 34 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Thursday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 14 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Friday, two of whom were in the ICU, one on a ventilator.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (7), Clackamas (20), Columbia (5), Coos (15), Curry (8), Deschutes (17), Douglas (19), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (1), Josephine (14), Klamath (9), Lane (28), Linn (12), Malheur (2), Marion (38), Morrow (2), Multnomah (47), Polk (10), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (8), Union (6), Washington (38) and Yamhill (8).

Note: Due to a server error, a large volume of electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) were not processed until after business hours Thursday. Friday’s test counts include all ELRs received Thursday. Case counts are lower than anticipated because local health departments were not able to create cases from positive ELRs that were received after hours.

Oregon’s 2,205th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 10 and died on Feb. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,206th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Feb. 23 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

During Friday’s news conference, OHA mistakenly reported the current percentage of Oregon seniors vaccinated was one in three. That is an error. The correct percentage is one in four, or 25%. OHA said it "regrets this miscalculation."

On Friday, OHA also provided updates on Oregon’s vaccination program and vaccination eligibility:

Vaccine eligibility will open to people 65 and older on March 1. We expect to have been allocated enough vaccines to immunize at least 75% of all seniors by March 29, weeks ahead of our original timelines.

The first members of the general public will be eligible for the COVID vaccine no later than June 1 and remaining groups of the general public on July 1.

A revised sequencing infographic highlights the updates (we have in in our story on the news conference).

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.